Unforgivable choices – Lib Dems respond to the Spending Review

For the second time in three days, Christine Jardine pressed the Government to do more to help those who have thus far been excluded from Government support. Three million self-employed people have had nothing since March and some have had no income at all because they work in areas that aren’t yet open. In March they were stressed. Eight months on, they are desperate.

I’m outraged that the Chancellor still refuses to accept that the Conservative Govt have #excluded over 3 million people for 10 months. These people have endured so much during this #COVID crisis & now face enormous hardship- when will he stop turning his back on those in need? pic.twitter.com/coppEXBBoU — Christine Jardine (@cajardineMP) November 25, 2020

Rishi Sunak was dismissive, but not as egregious as Boris Johnson had been the other day when Christine questioned him.

The Prime Minister's comments show absolute disregard for the millions across the UK who have had no support. That is 3 million people who have fallen through the cracks and no plan to something about it-#excluded #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/tMMIJBt28F — Christine Jardine (@cajardineMP) November 23, 2020

“I hope we haven’t excluded anyone” said the PM. If he doesn’t know that there is a massive All-Party Parliamentary Group fighting for these people, if he hasn’t been aware of the many questions that have been asked in Parliament, then that shows unforgivable ignorance. If he did know of the plight of the three million, his remarks show callous disregard.

Later, Christine talked to BBC News arguing against the public sector pay freeze and the abandonment of the 0,7% aid target.

On @BBCNews discussing the Chancellor's unambitious spending review, I explained that right now with the #COVID crisis & threat of #Brexit looming large, we need to be investing in infrastructure, a green economic recovery, & most importantly in people- pic.twitter.com/asYWrNnxY9 — Christine Jardine (@cajardineMP) November 25, 2020

On that international aid issue, Wendy Chamberlain highlighted how the Government had gone back on its word:

Thought I'd check back to what @DominicRaab said in response to my Urgent Question on the DFID-FCO merger on the 0.7% Development Spending commitment… pic.twitter.com/TkT4j5s2zH — Wendy Chamberlain MP (@wendychambLD) November 25, 2020

Ed Davey said that the Chancellor had made some unforgivable political choices:

With the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the Chancellor needed to ensure today that no one is left behind. That was the litmus test, and he has failed. Far from a radically new approach to the recovery that tackles deep-seated inequality and builds a new green economy, we have a Government that is failing to support carers, children living in poverty and everyone in need of mental health services. The Chancellor has also made some unforgivable political choices today. He has chosen to continue to ignore people excluded from support and chosen to reject calls to properly extend furlough, leaving too many people facing unemployment. People deserve better.

The party website has an article which outlines the LIb Dem priorities for the spending review. They are to protect jobs, build a green economic recovery, support carers, support children in low-income households with free school meals and the technology to make sure they are not left behind, provide mental health support and scrap the public sector pay freeze.

Today’s statement does little to help those who are struggling the most with the impact of the pandemic and offers little in the way of ambition for a fair recovery that puts the future of the planet at its heart. To say it’s disappointing barely cuts it.

And Lib Dem London Mayoral Candidate Luisa Porritt highlighted the plight of the million Londoners who are freelancers and who haven’t received any Government support:

“The Government’s anti-London agenda must stop. While the Spending Review document notes employment levels fell by the most in London, the only references to London besides that are about taking jobs away from the capital. “The Chancellor must recognise that London has among the poorest areas in the country. ‘Levelling Up’ must happen within all regions, rather than the Government choosing crudely between them. “We need urgent clarity on who will be eligible for the new £4 billion Levelling Up Fund. With the Government’s track record, I am concerned London will be ignored once again. The capital was excluded from the Towns Fund earlier this year, and the stated conditions hint at London again missing out. “The 600 neighbourhoods that make up our capital will be vital to our economic recovery. Local high streets are at the heart of that. They require urgent investment, to help local economies to meet new demand from homeworkers and rediscover their purpose at the centre of our communities. On the continued exclusion of almost one million Londoners from Government financial support, Luisa Porritt added: “The Chancellor’s continued exclusion of nearly a million Londoners from financial support is a disgrace. London’s flexible workforce is particularly badly hit, with the largest number of the Excluded living in the capital. From barbers to bookkeepers, our army of forgotten freelancers make our city what it is. The Chancellor’s choice to ignore these Londoners is unforgivable.”

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings