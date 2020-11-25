Scotland passes landmark bill aimed at ending period poverty

The Bill was introduced by Labour MSP Monica Lennon who has been campaigning for this since her election in 2016. The SNP Government equivocated for a while before finally agreeing to support the measure in February this year. Liberal Democrat MSPs have supported the Bill all the way through.

It’s a really proud moment for Scotland. It’s good to see that the Parliament can still pass the sort of groundbreaking legislation that it did in its first few years before the SNP were in Government.

Let’s hope that we see these measures in other parts of the UK. Nobody should have to miss school because they can’t afford to buy period products.

Monica Lennon has been brilliantly persistent on this and she deserves the congratulations she has received from across the political spectrum.