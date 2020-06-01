New issue of Liberator free online

Liberator 401 is on its way to subscribers and is available as a free download from our website.

We’d – fortuitously – decided before the pandemic to go free online only from September but because many potential readers are stuck at home we’re putting our last few print issues up online too as they come out.

The website also has a free archive of copies back to 2001.

Liberator 401 includes:

The People They Forgot – It was too little, too late when the Government tried to protect care homes from Covid-19, leading to a scandal of needless deaths, say Claire Tyler and Margaret Lally

Blood On Their Hands – The Tory Government's response to the pandemic has been marked by something even worse than incompetence, says Paul Clein

Ownership For All – An old Liberal idea of universal ownership can be matched with a newer one of universal basic income for a post-pandemic world, says Paul Hindley

There Goes The High Street – Online shopping and home working will reshape town centres and commuting, but don't think it's all good news, says Mark Smulian

Blowing A Hole In Councils' Budgets – Richard Kemp looks for opportunities despite the plight of local authority finance in the pandemic

China Seizes Its Chance As Covid-19 Hits Africa – The coronavirus recession is plunging Africa further into debt as demand for commodities falls along with oil prices, says Rebecca Tinsley

Beveridge Rides Again – A response to the pandemic demands full throated and unequivocal social liberalism, says Liz Makinson

Wondering Why – The election review skewered Liberal Democrat processes but also found the party lacked a compelling vision of what it is for, says David Grace

The Missing Bit In The Middle – Neglected by both south and north the Midlands needs Liberal Democrat activity back, says Michael Mullaney

Where Did The Seats Go? – Northern England has gone from a region in which Liberal Democrats prospered to a near desert. Can this be turned around, asks Laura Gordon

50 Years Across A Tribal Divide – Stephen Farry and Denis Loretto mark the Alliance Party's half century and wonder whether Brexit will undo Northern Ireland's political stability

Plus Radical Bulletin, Letters, Reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary.