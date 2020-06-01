New issue of Liberator free online

By | Mon 1st June 2020 - 2:08 pm

Liberator 401 is on its way to subscribers and is available as a free download from our website.

We’d – fortuitously – decided before the pandemic to go free online only from September but because many potential readers are stuck at home we’re putting our last few print issues up online too as they come out.

The website also has a free archive of copies back to 2001.

Liberator 401 includes:

  • The People They Forgot – It was too little, too late when the Government tried to protect care homes from Covid-19, leading to a scandal of needless deaths, say Claire Tyler and Margaret Lally
  • Blood On Their Hands – The Tory Government’s response to the pandemic has been marked by something even worse than incompetence, says Paul Clein
  • Ownership For All – An old Liberal idea of universal ownership can be matched with a newer one of universal basic income for a post-pandemic world, says Paul Hindley
  • There Goes The High Street – Online shopping and home working will reshape town centres and commuting, but don’t think it’s all good news, says Mark Smulian
  • Blowing A Hole In Councils’ Budgets – Richard Kemp looks for opportunities despite the plight of local authority finance in the pandemic
  • China Seizes Its Chance As Covid-19 Hits Africa – The coronavirus recession is plunging Africa further into debt as demand for commodities falls along with oil prices, says Rebecca Tinsley
  • Beveridge Rides Again – A response to the pandemic demands full throated and unequivocal social liberalism, says Liz Makinson
  • Wondering Why – The election review skewered Liberal Democrat processes but also found the party lacked a compelling vision of what it is for, says David Grace
  • The Missing Bit In The Middle – Neglected by both south and north the Midlands needs Liberal Democrat activity back, says Michael Mullaney
  • Where Did The Seats Go? – Northern England has gone from a region in which Liberal Democrats prospered to a near desert. Can this be turned around, asks Laura Gordon
  • 50 Years Across A Tribal Divide – Stephen Farry and Denis Loretto mark the Alliance Party’s half century and wonder whether Brexit will undo Northern Ireland’s political stability

Plus Radical Bulletin, Letters, Reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarNick Shcherban 1st Jun - 2:45pm
    The major point of this proposal that no one has commented on is #PFofE Public Financing of Elections. Until it is implemented, none of the...
  • User AvatarChristian de Vartavan 1st Jun - 2:39pm
    No Covid-19 deaths for 48 hours [hence since May 30th] at 11 hospitals in London: https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.standard.co.uk/news/london/no-covid-deaths-for-48-hours-at-11-hospitals-a4456316.html%3famp
  • User AvatarBarry Lofty 1st Jun - 2:31pm
    I also am also impressed with what Wera has had to say, as her words are closest to how I would perceive the future of...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 1st Jun - 2:26pm
    @ Peter Watson, It was so bizarre as to not make much sense at all. Yes, the Labour right won insofar as they removed Jeremy...
  • User AvatarToby Keynes 1st Jun - 2:23pm
    @ Layla: "I want to see a UK which is not just carbon neutral but carbon negative. Young people, given they will have to carry...
  • User AvatarAlice Thomas 1st Jun - 2:14pm
    Hi @Gwyn - sorry I had thought that was clear from my previous comment - our details can be found in the minutes of the...