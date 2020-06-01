Going back to Grimond

The party’s General Election Review has certainly generated plenty of debate and goes on to make a number of useful recommendations which I hope will be followed. However for me a key issue is that we are coming out of a long period where we abandoned our radicalism and we need to rediscover it. At the 2010 General Election we fought on a manifesto that could attract a wide range of voters either disillusioned with New Labour or sceptical of David Cameron’s Conservatives. This was a continuation of the strategy adopted by Paddy Ashdown and it resulted in a 23 per cent share of the national vote and 57 MPs in 2010. Of course we then went into coalition for five years with the result being electoral meltdown, plenty has been written about this and I have no desire to revisit that period. However in the years that followed we have had a muddled approach combining attempts to justify what happened in coalition with some tinkering of policy and the short lived ‘movement of moderates’ a slogan that summed up our malaise admirably.

We now find ourselves at a crossroads, with a leadership election imminent and a number of years before the next General Election we have the opportunity to establish ourselves as a radical alternative to the electorate as a 21st century version of Jo Grimond’s non socialist centre left alternative to the Conservatives. The first building block has to be policies that address the crisis in areas like housing, education, the NHS and social care. In the world of work yes we need to look at UBI but at the same time we must propose decent rights at work and also revive our historic policy of partnership in industry. Secondly and linked to this a nationwide discussion of our Liberal philosophy is urgently needed not least so that when we are pushing FOCUS leaflets through letterboxes we know why we are doing it.

Finally we need activity wherever it can be initiated whether that be in a neighbourhood, ward, borough or constituency. Local associations need to be encouraged to find out what their members are prepared to do and help them do it. The national party could also do with finding out what talents we have and utilise them instead of relying on a diminishing group of London based worthies. Some of these issues were covered in an excellent webinar with Mark Pack organised by Lewes Liberal Democrats last week. An event that gave me a real lift. The future can be bright if we get it right.

* David is a member of Horsham and Crawley Liberal Democrats