Going back to Grimond

The party’s General Election Review has certainly generated plenty of debate and goes on to make a number of useful recommendations which I hope will be followed. However for me a key issue is that we are coming out of a long period where we abandoned our radicalism and we need to rediscover it. At the 2010 General Election we fought on a manifesto that could attract a wide range of voters either disillusioned with New Labour or sceptical of David Cameron’s Conservatives. This was a continuation of the strategy adopted by Paddy Ashdown and it resulted in a 23 per cent share of the national vote and 57 MPs in 2010. Of course we then went into coalition for five years with the result being electoral meltdown, plenty has been written about this and I have no desire to revisit that period. However in the years that followed we have had a muddled approach combining attempts to justify what happened in coalition with some tinkering of policy and the short lived ‘movement of moderates’ a slogan that summed up our malaise admirably.
We now find ourselves at a crossroads, with a leadership election imminent and a number of years before the next General Election we have the opportunity to establish ourselves as a radical alternative to the electorate as a 21st century version of Jo Grimond’s non socialist centre left alternative to the Conservatives. The first building block has to be policies that address the crisis in areas like housing, education, the NHS and social care. In the world of work yes we need to look at UBI but at the same time we must propose decent rights at work and also revive our historic policy of partnership in industry. Secondly and linked to this a nationwide discussion of our Liberal philosophy is urgently needed not least so that when we are pushing FOCUS leaflets through letterboxes we know why we are doing it.
Finally we need activity wherever it can be initiated whether that be in a neighbourhood, ward, borough or constituency. Local associations need to be encouraged to find out what their members are prepared to do and help them do it. The national party could also do with finding out what talents we have and utilise them instead of relying on a diminishing group of London based worthies. Some of these issues were covered in an excellent webinar with Mark Pack organised by Lewes Liberal Democrats last week. An event that gave me a real lift. The future can be bright if we get it right.
* David is a member of Horsham and Crawley Liberal Democrats
As usual, David, constructive and correct on many things.
I think the issue is, one person perceives radical, in a different way to someone else.
Example, on abortion, to be radical, would be to consider that a life begins earlier than twenty four weeks, and protect foetus as well as well as the woman’s rights.
It would also be radical to say that the NHS, does not work because of its in built aversion to utilising private health practitioners instead of private companies to administrate, so we could integrate the private sector, all private hospitals ans staff, if interested, so you or i get as good as anyone else, but though it could be seen as privatisation, it is semi nationalisation.
Grimond was in the radical centre, rarely but only once in a while actually on the left, by the standards of the day. Now he would be, as would Gaitskill, for politics moved too far towards the Conservatives of Thatcher,
I favour us being a party of conscience and connection.
Few care for the former or do the latter.
David: Thanks for another thought provoking post, with regard to where the Lib Dems stand and what the future direction of the party should be I can only say my lifetime support for the party seems at odds with so many on this site since I have started reading and contributing to it that at times I have wondered whether I am really in the correct party, I believed I was all these years, but I suppose at my advanced age it does not matter anymore? But I must say that I was impressed with Wera Hobhouse’ s statement on this site, it certainly rang a bell for me, at least!!
Good stuff, in fact I would support every word of the final paragraph. But like Lorenzo, I am a little unsure of the call to be radical. My fear is that for some “radical” policies would simply take us closer to Labour (which is one interpretation on Wera’s statement a couple of days ago). Faced with a straight fight with Labour for the centre left vote there is only one winner and it isn’t us. As the third party we need to offer something different but there is, as yet, no consensus as to what that something might be.