Isolation diary: Going out again?

It’s Happy Monday. Lockdown is, apparently, over – at least that seems to be the way many people have interpreted a gentle easing in the restrictions.

There is even some good news for those of us practising shielding. We are now allowed to go outside the home once a day, either with a housemate or for a socially distanced walk with someone else if we live alone. We can’t go to the shops, or go to work or visit others in their homes. I was quite excited when this was first flagged up on Saturday, but am now having second thoughts.

Up until now we have followed the government’s guidelines for self-isolation scrupulously for 11 weeks. We were expecting to stay at home until the end of June, and were not too dismayed at the prospect. As I’ve said before, our house and garden feel very safe, and we are content with that. We have great online conversations with the various members of our family, and although we miss being close to them we can live with that.

But this week trust in the government’s plans has plummeted, post Durham-gate. It’s not just that I don’t trust the advice we are being given, it’s also the fact that many other people are ignoring even the most basic social distancing rules.

We have also heard that up to half of all Covid-19 infections are asymptomatic. That means that some of those people who are getting too close on beaches, in shops and in parks are spreading the virus unwittingly.

So the risk is still quite high. My husband will not consider going outside at all until the country is genuinely at Level 3. I am not clinically vulnerable myself, so I may go out for a short walk to see what it is like. When I leave my front door I can go left or right; to the left is a 5 minute walk to our local shopping parade, turning right takes me, in just a few minutes, to the Greater London boundary and the start of the Green Belt. So right it will be. If I am brave enough.

Later: Well I did it. I went for a short walk into Surrey, and the evidence is in the photo – though I admit it could be anywhere.

It was quite scary. I haven’t been out of the house for 11 weeks, apart from one trip to the hospital. I didn’t meet anyone on the way so didn’t have to do that pavement dance in order to practice social distancing. It is going to be difficult to throw off the conviction that everything beyond my home is dangerous. But it was a start.

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

