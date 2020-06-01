Mark Valladares

1 June 2020 – today’s press release

By | Mon 1st June 2020 - 11:00 pm

Davey – Govt must stick to science based approach

Responding to the Health Secretary’s press conference in number 10, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

It is concerning that the government has decided not to make the usual test, trace and isolation data available to the public.

The government claims to be ‘led by the science’ but with members of SAGE publicly warning against the government’s policy and little access to data about test, trace isolate, a science led approach is looking like a threadbare claim. The press conference today raised even more concerns about lockdown beginning to be lifted too early.

The government approach to Coronavirus is becoming increasingly confused and chaotic, whilst the majority of people just want clarity so they can keep safe.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 1st Jun - 11:32pm
    Peter Watson: There was nothing similar about our campaign strategies in 2015, 2017 and 2019. In 2015 we'd just come out of coalition. There was...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 1st Jun - 10:56pm
    The Guardian obituary https://www.theguardian.com/politics/1993/oct/26/obituaries includes some interesting anecdotes that give an insight into the environment in which Jo Grimond's political compass was formed "An early...
  • User AvatarMary Reid 1st Jun - 10:26pm
    @Andrew Toye - it's a nice theory but those who are shielding have been told they can go out, but NOT go to work.
  • User AvatarJulian Tisi 1st Jun - 10:13pm
    @Peter Watson "What do people actually mean when they talk about being for or against “equidistance”? I don't think I've come across anyone in the...
  • User AvatarAndrew Toye 1st Jun - 10:05pm
    I wonder whether the decision was related to Jacob Rees-Moggs' plan to force MPs to vote in person. At the stroke of a ministerial pen,...
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 1st Jun - 9:30pm
    @Alex Macfie "You fundamentally misunderstand the Lib Dem strategy." As someone outside the party with more interest in the Lib Dems than most (I used...