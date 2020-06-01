1 June 2020 – today’s press release

Davey – Govt must stick to science based approach

Responding to the Health Secretary’s press conference in number 10, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

It is concerning that the government has decided not to make the usual test, trace and isolation data available to the public.

The government claims to be ‘led by the science’ but with members of SAGE publicly warning against the government’s policy and little access to data about test, trace isolate, a science led approach is looking like a threadbare claim. The press conference today raised even more concerns about lockdown beginning to be lifted too early.

The government approach to Coronavirus is becoming increasingly confused and chaotic, whilst the majority of people just want clarity so they can keep safe.