Daily View 2×2: 2 June 2020

2 big stories

The controversy over the death of George Floyd continues and the Chair of the Liberal Democrat Campaign for Race Equality, Roderick Lynch, notes;

Just as we have a moral obligation to speak out against the injustice we’re witnessing in the US, we also can’t ignore the failings here in the UK. In the UK 26% of instances of police using firearms are against black people, despite black people making up only 3.3% of the population. 51% of young men in custody in the UK are from black, Asian or minority ethnic backgrounds, despite these groups making up only 14% of the UK population. The 2017 Lammy Report concluded that “BAME individuals still face bias, including overt discrimination, in parts of the justice system”. More recently, we’ve seen that BAME people are 54% more likely than white people to be fined under the new coronavirus lockdown laws.

Meanwhile, Parliament is potentially paralysed due to the seemingly utter stupidity of the Leader of the House ending the virtuaL Commons whilst failing to ensure that the House could proceed

otherwise. And yes, the Government could ram through a vote on new procedures, including a mile-long “conga line” for voting, but it sends out yet another message of this Government’s contempt for Parliamentary democracy. And it was so important during the Brexit debates…

2 social media posts

There are ways of responding to current events, and Barack Obama has some suggestions…

1. The protests represent a genuine and legitimate frustration over a decades-long failure to reform police practices and the broader criminal justice system. We should condemn the few who resort to violence––not the overwhelming majority who deserve our respect and support. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the Government’s credibility takes another kicking, courtesy of Pippa Crerar…