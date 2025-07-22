New Lib Dem leader in the Lords

Dick Newby has served us very well as Lib Dem Leader in the Lords since September 2016. He has now stood down and there was an election to replace him between Yorkshire’s Kath Pinnock and Scotland’s Jeremy Purvis.

Yesterday it was announced that Jeremy Purvis would take the role.

He has been in the Lords for twelveyears and has been our foreign affairs spokesperson for the past four years. He steered through the Lib Dem legislation enshrining the 0.7% of GDP aid target in law back in 2015.

He also carries the dubious distinction as being one of the first people I ever approved as a Parliamentary candidate in early 2002. He subsequently served as an MSP for Tweeddale, Ettrick and Lauderdale in the Scottish Borders from 2003-2011.

Jeremy said:

It is an honour to receive the support of my fellow peers and be elected Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group. Under my leadership, we will be a voice for liberal campaigning on the important issues we and others care so much about. Currently our Group is leading on freedom of media and stopping foreign interference in UK newspapers; successfully passing regulations around whistleblowing; and making the case for paid carers’ leave in legislation. I look forward to working with Ed Davey and all parts of the Party and to use the heft of our diverse and effective Liberal Democrat Group to help make the changes the country needs. I sincerely thank Dick Newby for all his work in nine years as Leader, and the critical role he has played in our party’s most recent successes and I pay tribute to my fellow candidate, Kath Pinnock, who I know will continue to have a very important role to play in the group and the Party.

Dick Newby added:

It has been the privilege of my life to serve as Leader of the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords. I am proud of the Group and the work we achieve week in week out. I congratulate Jeremy on his victory and I look forward to working with him as we build on the work of the Group and the wider Party.

Fellow Borders born peer Alison Suttie congratulated Jeremy on Facebook:

Delighted to congratulate Jeremy Purvis as the new Liberal Democrat leader in the House of Lords. Really pleased that there was a very positive contest – thanks to Kath Pinnock

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings