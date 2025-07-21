Mathew on Monday: That’s more like it, Ed!

I think our leader must be a regular reader of this column, or listener to my Political Frenemies podcast, or purveyor of my Twitter feed.

Because, for months now, in those outlets and more I’ve been calling for Ed to be making more of this unique political moment which gives our party the best opportunity for exponential growth since the modern founding of our party.

It had been the case, until last week, that apart from his appearance at PMQs Ed appeared to be doing comparatively little (in a public-facing sense at least); no platform speeches, not very many major media appearances, and so on.

And though, of course, I know he and our 71 other MPs are doing really important work on a host of issues; from holding this Labour government to account, to constituency work and delivering for their residents, the really harsh truth is that very little of that breaks through to the public, at least on a national level.

So it was with undiluted joy that, last week, not only did Ed do a full morning media round but then later gave a speech on a liberal approach to the economy to an audience at an Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) event in a speech entitled ‘A thriving economy in a turbulent world’, which I’m listening to whilst typing these words on this very wet Monday afternoon (certainly here in Leicestershire).

The main news story that emanated from Ed’s speech was the Lib Dem plan to halve energy bills by ‘breaking the link between gas prices and energy costs, so people can enjoy the benefits of cheap, clean power. This would halve bills and save families £870 a year on average.’

That’s more like it! More of this please!

Practical help for families and individuals who are hard up against it and totally aligned to our values as Liberal Democrats. Ed also managed to link Sweden, football, and fiscally responsible budget practices in a way only a Liberal Democrat could, saying,

We need nothing less than a major overhaul of the whole system. I think we should look at other countries, in particular a budget process more like the one Sweden had brought in when it faced its own budget crisis in the early 1990s, when its debt soared to just over 70% of GDP. Now the Swedish Parliament gets to debate the governments budget and can propose alternatives and amendments before it is finalised and gets a proper period of scrutiny and accountability in the months that follow. And now Sweden, that country well known for austerity and regressive policies, Sweden’s debt is down to 30% of GDP.

Now I won’t try and pretend that this won us acres of news coverage, it didn’t, and our sophisticated and nuanced policy and politics are rarely going to be as easy to sell as the populist waffle of Nigel Farage, but it at least was us beginning to set out our stall, a direction of travel, on a key policy area years out from a general election.

Speaking of Farage it was also good to see Ed, on that morning media round, call out the BBC for its increasingly sycophantic coverage of Farage and Reform UK.

Again, more of this please!

Ed and our top team need to push to do the morning media round on a regular basis, show our values in action, and give keynote platform speeches on a host of policies that are important to us as Liberal Democrats from health to education, and from LGBT+ rights to civil liberties.

The decent, fair minded, good hearted, liberal majority are crying out for an alternative to the other parties who (with the possible exception of the Greens) are all varying shades of conservative. We can and must be that alternative.

Let’s do it!

A gathering of Social Liberals

On Saturday, after defending the liberal cause on a panel on Talk in the morning, I raced from London to beautiful St Albans to get to the Social Liberal Forum conference in a church in our Deputy Leader’s constituency. A great day of set piece speeches, break out sessions, networking, and much more it was and a big thank you to the SLF team who organised it.

As you’d expect from such a gathering there was quite a lot of reflection on where we’re headed as a party and, as discussed above, how do we meet this unique moment in British political history.

Among the speakers were the legendary Sir John Curtis (via zoom from the Republic of Ireland), Sunder Katwala of British Future, and of course the wonderful Daisy Cooper herself.

My favourite quote of the day, though, came from Luke Tryl, from More in Common, in the final panel session, which was answering the age old question of ‘where do we go from here?’ who said:

There’s a danger for the Lib Dems that you become seen as the Home Counties branch of the Labour Party.

Ouch!

Superman and the positives of immigration!

And finally for this week, what should be an obvious truth for us as Lib Dems: Immigration is a demonstrable good for our society; economically, socially, and culturally.

That was reminded to me recently by, of all things, a big budget Summer blockbuster film… Superman.

Which I loved not just because it’s two main actors (David Corenswet in the lead role and Nicholas Hoult as his arch nemesis Lex Luthor) are both drop dead gorgeous but far more importantly because of the important story it tells about the acceptance, though after a rough patch of non-acceptance it had to be said, of a ‘foreign being’ into the American community.

As the American filmmaker James Gunn said on social media;

It’s a story to me about kindness. That’s the centre of the movie for me. That’s the thing we can all act upon, it’s kindness. And so what does that lead to? Well, does that lead to the way you vote? Sure. Does that lead to everything? Yeah. Does it lead to how many people are dying from road rage? Yes. All these things are affected if people just start to value kindness.

To repeat the oft repeated but sadly too little acted upon truism:

In a world where you can be anything… be kind!

* Mathew Hulbert is a former Councillor, is a regular commentator on TV and Radio, and is Co-Host of the Political Frenemies podcast.