What? Sewerage spills will halve by 2030?

What is this Labour government playing at? Having steadfastly refused to abolish OFWAT until last week, they now blithely announce, as if it’s some great triumph, that sewerage dumping will halve by 2030.

Once again this pusillanimous Labour government are letting private water companies off the hook. Successive government (including it must be said the coalition government) did nothing about OFWAT and continued to allow water companies to siphon off cash in dividends, outrageous salaries and huge bonuses, instead of insisting that they deal with sewerage treatment so that dumping became a thing of the past.

Now Labour is, with extreme reluctance it seems, going to abolish OFWAT. As far as I can see any new body will not be making the water companies clean up any time soon. I was utterly staggered at the sheer complacency of the Minister responsible. Who could possibly be happy that half the dumping is to continue beyond 2030 until an indeterminate date in the future?

I do hope the LibDem Parliamentary team will be exposing this huge confidence trick and continuing to press the government for a total clean up now, not in 10-15 years’ time. Every sewerage dump pollutes our rivers, streams, lakes and seas, destroying wildlife and making use of these treasured assets even more difficult.

I had, naively I suppose, expected a Labour government to actually do some of the more difficult things they had promised like starting to turn round our vital utility services. Silly me, they never had any intention of doing anything that might ruffle feathers amongst big business and the private utilities. What a shower this government is.

* Dr Michael Taylor has been a party member since 1964. He is currently living in Greece.