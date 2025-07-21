Lawrence Oliver (1936-2025)

Lawrence Oliver, who has died aged 88, was a man who lived Liberalism. He brought his influence to the party in many different places and in many different ways.

As a young Glaswegian in 1959, Lawrence Oliver attended a talk in the city by Jo Grimond, on Liberal principles and values. Finding they were all in line with his own he signed up as a member of the Liberal Party, and subsequently set up Rutherglen Liberal Association with Douglas Mitchell and Roger Straker. In doing so, they laid the foundations for the superb work done over many years since in that area by Councillor Robert Brown and his colleagues.

In 1961 Lawrence attended a one-day conference of the Scottish Liberal Party in Glasgow. There he met that stalwart of the Scottish Liberal Party and later the Scottish Liberal Democrats, John Lawrie. They were to remain friends and political colleagues for 64 years. John last visited him in June 2025.

Lawrence became an approved candidate, and was selected to fight North Edinburgh for the Party in the 1966 General Election. By this time he was also a member of the SLP Executive. Lawrence gained 10.5% of the vote, which was respectable for that year. He remained active in the Scottish Party thereafter, including working with David Miller (father of Calum Miller MP) and the Aberdeen contingent of Nigel Lindsay, Sandy Waugh and Forbes McCallum in the 1967 by-election in Glasgow Pollok, at a low point in the Party’s fortunes.

Having moved to Surbiton, in 1974 Lawrence acted as Parliamentary Agent for David Brooke in Kingston upon Thames in the February General Election. David came 2nd (to the Tory) with 26.3% of the vote. He also met his future wife, Heather MacMillan, that year.

Lawrence could not take on the responsibility of being Agent again in the October 1974 General Election as he was preparing for his wedding to Heather, which took place two days later, so this time he was a brave rather than a chief. The couple then moved to East Aberdeenshire where Lawrence had been headhunted to work on the construction of the Peterhead Power Station. He became involved with Aberdeen City Liberals, and assisted them in winning the Tillydrone by-election of 1976 along with a growing band of Liberal activists including myself, (coincidentally a cousin of Heather’s!).

In 1977 they moved back to Richmond for Lawrence’s job, which included working on the Thames Barrier. He did not waste any time getting involved in politics there and was elected as Councillor for Ham and Petersham in 1978 with David Williams (whom he knew from his Surbiton days) and Maureen Allen. At the first Council meeting he met, and sat on the back row with Sally (now Baroness) Hamwee, and that was the start of another enduring Liberal friendship.

Unfortunately Lawrence was unable to experience the glory days of the Liberals being in charge in Richmond, as his firm transferred their operations to Wiltshire. The family therefore moved to Marlborough where Lawrence was unable to stand for the either the District or County Council as both met in the afternoon. However he used his undoubted electioneering skills, and the techniques of Trevor Jones (“Jones the Vote”) to effect the election of several others to these Councils.

During his time in Marlborough, Lawrence’s firm sent him out to Hong Kong for 6 months to work on the “new” airport. This stay stretched to about two years, and Lawrence proved to be a wonderful guide to myself and my aunt when we visited the Colony in 1995.

Lawrence retired and they moved to Hitchin in Hertfordshire in 1999 to enable Heather to take up a job in palliative care. In 2003 Lawrence was elected to North Herts District Council for the Liberal Democrats, and sat as a Councillor for 11 years. His popularity across the Party, and beyond, led to him being elected Scrutiny Committee Chairman in the mid 2000s for North Herts District, despite being an opposition Councillor (which is not something that is standard practice). He decided not to seek re-election in 2014 as the next period would take him past the age of 80 and he said that he had seen too many Councillors (of other persuasions of course!) cling on beyond their sell-by date. However his wisdom and knowledge of electioneering were much in demand and he continued to act as an “elder statesman”.

Despite no longer campaigning on doorsteps, Lawrence’s interest in politics and current affairs remained undimmed, nourished by C4 news every night, and quality newspapers. Although he still disliked Tories, he reserved his most stringent criticism for the SNP, whose philosophy he detested. Their “little Scotlander” approach was the antithesis of his internationalism.

Lawrence and Heather were back in Scotland when he died on 24th June 2025. His funeral will take place in Hitchin on 24th July.

Countless Liberals across England and Scotland over the past 65 years have been proud to call Lawrence their friend. Many owe their electoral success to his tireless campaigning. Lawrence Oliver was a leading member of that invaluable generation of young people who joined the Liberal Party in the 1950s, when its fortunes were at a very low ebb and it had been written off by pundits across the board. Their persistence, dedication and hard work ensured the survival of the Party and enabled it to grow to its present success.

* Lin Macmillan joined the Liberals eons ago. She stood in local elections in Aberdeen and was Parliamentary Candidate for North Aberdeen in 1979. She is a former member of the Scottish Lib Dem Policy Committee, and a past Convener of the Scottish Liberal Club.