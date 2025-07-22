The Voice

Make your nominations for ALDC’s Campaigner Awards

By | Tue 22nd July 2025 - 10:26 am

The highlight of any Saturday night at Federal Conference is the ALDC’s Campaigner Awards which highlight the wonderful things our councillors and campaigners have been doing over the past year and the brilliant ways we have won elections.

In preparation for this year’s event in Bournemouth on 20th August, they are now looking for nominations in each category.

You don’t have to be an ALDC member to enter.

The Categories

Best literature – We’re looking for local parties’ examples of well-designed literature with strong messaging, photos and layout. We want to see your best.

Best local election campaign – We’re looking for local parties that have fought effective and strong 2024 local election campaigns. Tell us about your winning strategy. What innovative new ideas did you use? What great literature did you deliver? Did you develop a digital strategy and run a successful online campaign? How did you raise the funds to support your campaign?

Best by-election campaign – We want to hear from teams that have helped us have another great year of by-election gains. Tell us about your winning strategy. What innovative new ideas did you use? What great literature did you deliver? Did you develop a digital strategy run a successful online campaign? How did you raise the funds to support your campaign?

Best councillor achievement – We want to celebrate the success of great community champion councillors. Have you run a great community campaign? Have you managed to get your council to change its mind? Have you campaigned with local residents to benefit your area? We’re particularly keen to hear from councillors that have engaged hard to reach groups and used innovative approaches to do this.

President’s award – There will also be some special award given out at the ceremony to celebrate great achievements and going above and beyond in the pursuit of Liberal Democrat success. If you know a person or team who deserves recognition in this category, then let us know why.

You can submit your nomination here.

