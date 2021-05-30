The Voice

New Lib Dem mayor of Truro: I’m working out how to use my platform to make others suffer less

By | Sun 30th May 2021 - 10:55 am

Last week, Liberal Democrat Steven Webb became Mayor of Truro.

A Lib Dem since his teenage years, he was first elected to Truro City Council in 2017.

In 1991, he was paralysed in an accident.

The BBC has done a profile of Stephen.

He talked about what he hopes to achieve as Mayor:

In a time where clinically vulnerable people have had to isolate for so long, I see it as an opportunity to make sure there are no groups left behind and we rebuild from the pandemic together.

There are so many people who have self-isolated and have hardly left their flats.

We’ve got to make sure everybody is included – that will help businesses, that will help Truro and that will reduce suffering.

It’s time we had a vision to keep the amazing heritage of cobbled streets and granite pavements but make it open to everybody.

In the article he talks about the accident and injuries that paralysed him and how we came back from a particularly low point about 8 years ago. That mission to help people suffer less was born then.

It’s an excellent read. Good luck to Steven in his year of office.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • theakes
    Voters know what's what and have been forming a progressive alliance for years. Where I reside Lib Dems and Green s have been pushed almost out of sight with p...
  • William
    I'm probably one of the Lib Dems who is more in favour of a Progressive Alliance. But for the problem is this: Labour is already a coalition. There are bits ...
  • Barry Lofty
    It is depressing scenario from around the world that Tom Arms describes, but one that continues year after year unfortunately, and shows no signs of any change...
  • Martin Pierce
    There’s a certain irony in posting this article next to the announcement of our (no doubt excellent) candidate in Batley & Spen. We have precisely zero ch...
  • Jennie
    If you can't stomach the idea of working with the SNP, surely you can understand those of us who don't want to work with Labour who have had similarly horrendou...