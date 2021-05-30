New Lib Dem mayor of Truro: I’m working out how to use my platform to make others suffer less

Last week, Liberal Democrat Steven Webb became Mayor of Truro.

Me and my daughter tonight. I have just become the Mayor of Truro. What an honour and privilege. #MayorOfTruro #Mayor pic.twitter.com/q5ybK4yzlq — Steven Webb (@_StevenWebb) May 17, 2021

A Lib Dem since his teenage years, he was first elected to Truro City Council in 2017.

In 1991, he was paralysed in an accident.

The BBC has done a profile of Stephen.

He talked about what he hopes to achieve as Mayor:

In a time where clinically vulnerable people have had to isolate for so long, I see it as an opportunity to make sure there are no groups left behind and we rebuild from the pandemic together. There are so many people who have self-isolated and have hardly left their flats. We’ve got to make sure everybody is included – that will help businesses, that will help Truro and that will reduce suffering. It’s time we had a vision to keep the amazing heritage of cobbled streets and granite pavements but make it open to everybody.

In the article he talks about the accident and injuries that paralysed him and how we came back from a particularly low point about 8 years ago. That mission to help people suffer less was born then.

It’s an excellent read. Good luck to Steven in his year of office.