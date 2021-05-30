Michael Mullaney

Come and help Sarah Green win Chesham and Amersham!

By | Sun 30th May 2021 - 5:39 pm

Yesterday a group from Hinckley and Bosworth went down to help out in the Chesham and Amersham by election.

It was great to see so many other Lib Dems from across the country there to help the campaign of our excellent candidate Sarah Green.

From speaking to people in the constituency it’s clear many people are fed up with being taken for granted by the Conservatives and many long standing traditional Tory voters are considering backing us this time.

Although it’s traditionally been a strong Tory seat many Tory voters are open to backing Sarah Green to send a message that they are unhappy with the Tories and many Labour and Green voters are open to voting Lib Dem in Chesham and Amersham to beat Boris Johnson’s Tory candidate.

We can only win though if enough Lib Dem campaigners come to Chesham and Amersham between now and June the 17th. We need to talk to as many voters as possible and get as much literature out promoting Sarah and what she will do for the area as possible.

There’s real potential for Chesham and Amersham to be added to that list of famous Lib Dem gains from the Tories. Eastbourne, Ribble Valley, Kincardine and Deeside, Newbury, Christchurch, Eastleigh, Littleborough and Saddleworth,
Romsey, Brecon and Radnor.

Can we add Chesham and Amersham to that list? Yes but only with your help!

* Michael Mullaney is Vice-Chair of the Social Democrat Group, an Executive Member on Lib Dem run Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council and the Lib Dem Finance spokesperson on Leicestershire County Council.

