Have your say on the disciplinary process

By | Mon 31st May 2021 - 11:52 am

We want your views on how to improve the party’s independent complaints process.

Any organisation with a hundred thousand members will have conflicts: what matters is how we deal with them. Wherever possible the process needs to be quick and effective – and it must always be transparent, fair and independent of political influence. It is key that if someone actions are damaging to other party members or members of the public, they can’t expect to be protected by who they know or what role they hold in the party. 

When conference voted for a new independent complaints’ procedure at Autumn Conference 2018, members voted to put these principles into action. 

The new process introduced in July 2019 is much more transparent – with published rules and regular reports of its outcomes reported by the independent Lead Adjudicator to conference. It is independent of the federal party, being run by volunteers who don’t hold party office. 

Unfortunately, though, a combination of poor administration in its first year meant it was not quick or effective for a lot longer than was expected. Some members have also found the published rules too legalistic and difficult to follow.  

At Spring Conference 2021, members voted again to look at the complaints process and that is what we want to do now. We want to hear from party members about how they want it to change. Whether you’ve been involved in a complaint (as a complainant, respondent, supporter, witness or volunteer) or not, if you have thoughts on how we can improve the process please let us know.

The recent independent report on the Conservative Party’s approach to complaints  highlights how important it is to fix things quickly when they go wrong. 

Help us to do the same.

You can get to the consultation here.

* The Disciplinary Sub Group oversees the administrative aspects of the disciplinary process (including training and drafting guidance). It has no input into individual cases. It has members from all state parties - the current members are Alice Thomas, Candy Piercy, Simon McGrath, Stephen Harte, April Preston and Cadan Ap Thomas.

