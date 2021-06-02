New issue of Liberator out!

Liberator 407 is out.
You can download it free here, or see this and our back issues for free on: www.liberatormagzine.org.uk
Alongside Radical Bulletin, Letters, Reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary, and an appeal to help our colleague Sarah Green in Chesham and Amersham, Liberator 407 includes:
IT’S EQUALITY, STUPID
Chris White draw lessons from the curate’s egg of England’s local elections
CHASING THE PENGUIN, CHESS PIECE AND BADGER VOTE
None of them can vote, but humans in Scotland got little attention from a misguided Lib Dem leadership obsessed with unionism, says Nigel Lindsay
WHY DID WALES FAIL AGAIN?
Peter Black says the Welsh Lib Dem hierarchy should take responsibility for a hopeless and failed Senedd campaign
HORSES NO LONGER FRIGHTENED
The electorate is realigning even if politicians have not caught up, and that creates an opening for Liberals to put their case loudly says Roger Hayes
POOR PEOPLE ARE PAYING THE POVERTY PREMIUM
Claire Tyler explains why a House of Lords report on financial inclusion found millions cannot acmes the service stye need, and how this could be improved.
TIME FOR THE LEAFLETING CULT TO LOSE THE PAPER
If the Liberal Democrats continue to obsess over paper leaflets while ignoring digital they will stay below 10% in the polls, but there’s a way out suggests Martyn Cattermole
AMERICA’S DIRTY SECRET AIRED
The George Floyd case could help America bring its police under control, says Martha Elliott
KICKING OUT THE BIG MONEY
It may look like fan power killed the European Super League but football’s ‘slave market ‘and financial woes haven’t gone away, says Howard Cohen
WELCOME BACK
The pandemic has been a tough time for the hospitality sector, but it could have been worse and some of it was doomed anyway, says Nick Winch
HEADLESS CHICKENS
Emergency planning was found wanting in the Covid-19 pandemic, hardly surprising given the government’s lack of interest in preparation, says Simon Banks
TORIES PULL UP THE UK DRAWBRIDGE
Government plans for asylum seekers will be cruel and counter-productive but a new campaign will try to stop them. Margaret Lally explains
OBITUARIES
Shirley Williams
Jonathan Fryer
Trevor Smith