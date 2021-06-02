New issue of Liberator out!

Liberator 407 is out.

Alongside Radical Bulletin, Letters, Reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary, and an appeal to help our colleague Sarah Green in Chesham and Amersham, Liberator 407 includes:

IT’S EQUALITY, STUPID

Chris White draw lessons from the curate’s egg of England’s local elections

CHASING THE PENGUIN, CHESS PIECE AND BADGER VOTE

None of them can vote, but humans in Scotland got little attention from a misguided Lib Dem leadership obsessed with unionism, says Nigel Lindsay

WHY DID WALES FAIL AGAIN?

Peter Black says the Welsh Lib Dem hierarchy should take responsibility for a hopeless and failed Senedd campaign

HORSES NO LONGER FRIGHTENED

The electorate is realigning even if politicians have not caught up, and that creates an opening for Liberals to put their case loudly says Roger Hayes

POOR PEOPLE ARE PAYING THE POVERTY PREMIUM

Claire Tyler explains why a House of Lords report on financial inclusion found millions cannot acmes the service stye need, and how this could be improved.

TIME FOR THE LEAFLETING CULT TO LOSE THE PAPER

If the Liberal Democrats continue to obsess over paper leaflets while ignoring digital they will stay below 10% in the polls, but there’s a way out suggests Martyn Cattermole

AMERICA’S DIRTY SECRET AIRED

The George Floyd case could help America bring its police under control, says Martha Elliott

KICKING OUT THE BIG MONEY

It may look like fan power killed the European Super League but football’s ‘slave market ‘and financial woes haven’t gone away, says Howard Cohen

WELCOME BACK

The pandemic has been a tough time for the hospitality sector, but it could have been worse and some of it was doomed anyway, says Nick Winch

HEADLESS CHICKENS

Emergency planning was found wanting in the Covid-19 pandemic, hardly surprising given the government’s lack of interest in preparation, says Simon Banks

TORIES PULL UP THE UK DRAWBRIDGE

Government plans for asylum seekers will be cruel and counter-productive but a new campaign will try to stop them. Margaret Lally explains

OBITUARIES

Shirley Williams

Jonathan Fryer

Trevor Smith