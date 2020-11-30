New Liberal Democrat Peers should be elected by Liberal Democrat members

Editorial note – I forgot to add the critical link to the motion, which has now been restored to its rightful place. apologies to all…

As Liberal Democrats, we have long supported the abolition of an unelected House of Lords and its replacement by an elected second chamber of Parliament. However, there is little chance of it happening soon, or even in the next ten years.

Until that time, we must carry on with the current House of Lords and at some stage the Leader of the Liberal Democrats will invited to nominate people to sit the House of Lords as working Liberal Democrat Peers to replace those who retire or, sadly, die.

While the Party did at one time have a mechanism for Conference Representatives to elect people to the Interim Peers list from which the Leader would select those to be nominated to become Peers, it has fallen in to disuse and currently new Peers are selected by our Party Leader, using whatever criteria they think fit.

I do not wish to cast any aspirations against any of our past Leaders in how they chose those they nominated to sit in the House of Lords but it is not really good enough for a democratic party to allow one person to have such power of patronage. Even if it does not happen in our Party, many will think that some have been nominated because they are big donors to the Party are have been personal friends of the Leader who has nominated them (this certainly seems to happen in other Parties!).

I believe now, at a time when we probably will not be nominating new peers for a while, is a good time to look at reviving the idea of a list of potential Peers, elected by members, from which the Leader can chose for any new Lib Dem Peers. We should also ask the Leader to use this privilege to make sure that our Parliamentary party has representatives from across all parts of the country and is as diverse as possible.

To that end, I have drafted a Motion for Spring Conference which outlines a process so that every three years Welsh and Scottish Parties, along with the English Regions, each elect five potential Peers to be on the List from which the Leader, along with the Federal Board, can choose new Liberal Democrat Life Peers, taking into account the diversity of our Parliamentary Party, including representation of areas that do not at the time have MPs or other Lords.

You can read the Motion here and also sign it as well. If you have any suggestions as to how the Motion can be improved, please feel free to email me ([email protected]) or just add a comment below.

* Leon Duveen is a Liberal Democrat activist in Worksop, Nottinghamshire