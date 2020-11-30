New Liberal Democrat Peers should be elected by Liberal Democrat members

Editorial note – I forgot to add the critical link to the motion, which has now been restored to its rightful place. apologies to all…
As Liberal Democrats, we have long supported the abolition of an unelected House of Lords and its replacement by an elected second chamber of Parliament. However, there is little chance of it happening soon, or even in the next ten years.
Until that time, we must carry on with the current House of Lords and at some stage the Leader of the Liberal Democrats will invited to nominate people to sit the House of Lords as working Liberal Democrat Peers to replace those who retire or, sadly, die.
While the Party did at one time have a mechanism for Conference Representatives to elect people to the Interim Peers list from which the Leader would select those to be nominated to become Peers, it has fallen in to disuse and currently new Peers are selected by our Party Leader, using whatever criteria they think fit.
I do not wish to cast any aspirations against any of our past Leaders in how they chose those they nominated to sit in the House of Lords but it is not really good enough for a democratic party to allow one person to have such power of patronage. Even if it does not happen in our Party, many will think that some have been nominated because they are big donors to the Party are have been personal friends of the Leader who has nominated them (this certainly seems to happen in other Parties!).
I believe now, at a time when we probably will not be nominating new peers for a while, is a good time to look at reviving the idea of a list of potential Peers, elected by members, from which the Leader can chose for any new Lib Dem Peers. We should also ask the Leader to use this privilege to make sure that our Parliamentary party has representatives from across all parts of the country and is as diverse as possible.
To that end, I have drafted a Motion for Spring Conference which outlines a process so that every three years Welsh and Scottish Parties, along with the English Regions, each elect five potential Peers to be on the List from which the Leader, along with the Federal Board, can choose new Liberal Democrat Life Peers, taking into account the diversity of our Parliamentary Party, including representation of areas that do not at the time have MPs or other Lords.
You can read the Motion here and also sign it as well. If you have any suggestions as to how the Motion can be improved, please feel free to email me ([email protected]) or just add a comment below.
There should be NO new Lib Dem peers, period. In fact, there should be no OLD Lib Dem peers either – and the same goes for all the Tory, Labour and Crossbench peers as well. In fact there should be no unelected House of Lords, period!
There, my morning rant is over. Now for for my porridge!
Where’s the motion ? Can’t see any link to it.
John, read the first two paragraphs.
Like most Lib Dems, I would love not to be appointing anyone to the HoL, just as I would like PR for the HoC. However, the reality is that the changes needed to make that possible will not happen any time soon. Until it does, having a strong, democratically selected, group of Lib Dem Peers is important.
@John Marriott
Politics is the art of the possible. We are where we are and we should make use of the system (flawed as it is) to aid in promoting our values. Sniping from the sidelines does no good at all.
@Leon – I can’t find in your posting a working link to your conference motion
What DID happen to the Intermin Peers List?
Agree with John, we should not be nominating new Peers in any shape or form, let’s set an example.
I would prefer to see us not nominating further peers. If we take the number of peers who are affiliated to parties, that is excluding the crossbenchers, bishops, and independents, there are 533 of whom 88 are Lib Dems. Our 11.6% of the vote in the 2019 General Election would entitle us to 62 peers on a proportional basis so we should not nominate any new peers unless our numbers fall below this or we poll much higher in another General Election. We should not use our under-representation in the Commons to seek over-representation in the Lords.
David, it seems the link has been lost from the Word document when it was moved into LDV. Here it is https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1jgqQgzjzwiXSw0nbW3sMnR0-9skhBwWYbFRkS3cSkis
Laurence Cox: “I would prefer to see us not nominating further peers” The main winners if we took that approach (assuming we do get to nominate any peers in the near future, which is doubtful IMHO) would be the Tories, because every additional Lib Dem peer reduces the ability of the Tories to control the House of Lords agenda.
We have to work with the system *as it exists*, rather than the system as we would like it to be. This means using every lever that we can to increase our voice in the system. It doesn’t matter how “unfair” it is if we have more Peers than we should have based on our share of the vote. The whole system is unfair. The only thing that can be done to make the HoL fairer is to reform it lock stock and barrel.
Any gesture of self-denial by forgoing new representation in the HoL would be a perfect Christmas present for the Tories. It would also make such reform less likely — the Tories would then be very happy to keep the HoL exactly as it is, because us not participating would just make it easier for them to pass legislation there. We need more Lib Dem Peers to make the case for reform.
I tend not to be an instinctive supporter of the hierarchy, but I would like to think that Lib Dem peers are nominated because they have a particular expertise/experience to offer. My fear is that a ballot of members would result in peers being appointed on the basis of name recognition, excluding lower profile Lib Dems who really know their stuff. What we don’t need are peerages handed out as a reward for serving the party, which does not necessarily mean they have much to offer the country.
Definition of how to get a peerage these days: lose heavily to a LibDem and get fined 9k for exceeding election expenses (I think we all know whom I am referring to). I basically like the idea of voting for a list of potential peers (didn’t we do this some years ago?). I don’t see why we should wait ten years or so for Lords reform. It should certainly be in our next election manifesto as part of a programme of widespread constitutional reform.