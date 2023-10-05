New qualification to replace A levels and T levels?

So Rishi Sunak wants to replace A and T levels with a new qualification at 18. My first reaction was one of cautious approval – I have long argued that the post 16 curriculum needs to be broadened for all students. I also welcome any move to integrate so-called “academic” and “vocational” studies. Having taught, and written text books for, a subject that crosses those boundaries (Computing) I know how artificial that binary approach is.

There has been some opposition – allegedly – to broader studies from the Universities, who, it is claimed, expect students to have already reached a certain level of proficiency in their chosen subject before starting on a degree course. They claim that they can offer shorter degrees than in other countries because schools will have already provided foundation degree teaching.

That argument rather falls down in many subjects when looked at in detail. For example, a student starting on a history degree will not be expected to have studied every period of British and world history at A levels – they will have studied specific periods and themes in detail. Instead they should arrive with an understanding of historical research and perspectives.

Even in my own subject, Computing, there were quite wide variations between the syllabuses of the A Level Exam Boards, and in any case, students are not required to have studied it before embarking on a degree. In fact, many degrees have no specific requirements but are looking for generic competences such as problem solving, research skills and creativity, which are exactly what a broader curriculum should equip them with.

Of course, just such a programme already exists in the UK in the form of the International Baccalaureate, although it is largely offered in independent schools. On top of that many Universities accept the International Baccalaureate as an entry qualification.

Sunak is also claiming that a British style Baccalaureate would require students to be taught for a extra 195 hours per year, roughly 1 hour more per day. It is not at all clear why that should be necessary. Many Sixth Form students have 20 or more contact hours per week; private study is also expected outside contact time. A broader curriculum inevitably means fewer hours spent on some specialist subjects but in the context of a more enriching experience.

Sixth form students are encourage to develop study skills and independent reading and research. It is possible to over-teach a course, so that students are fed a lot on information but don’t learn to be independent thinkers.

So, as I said, a cautious welcome. BUT – a big but – no decisions should be made without deep consultations with the professionals. At the moment the teachers’ unions are bewildered by plans which seem to require more teachers capable of teaching at a pre-University level, at a time when there is already a shortage.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.