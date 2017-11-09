News from the Liberal Democrats International Office

News Meerkat

The Liberal Democrats took an active part in the 199th Liberal International Executive Committee meeting in Johannesburg in October. The theme of this year’s meeting was “Better Governance: Liberal Answers to Twenty-first Century Challenges”.

Delegates adopted resolutions on freedom of belief, tackling the persecution of LGBT people in Chechnya, and the rise of authoritarianism in Cambodia. The delegates elected a new Secretary General of LI, Gordon Mackay. He is a Member of the South African Assembly for Democratic Alliance.

Liberal Democrat Party President Sal Brinton held a number of meetings with key individuals at Liberal International, ALDE and the DA, including the incoming Secretary General of LI Gordon Mackay, DA Leader Mmusi Maimane and ALDE President Hans van Baalen. One of the agreed outcomes was for greater co-operation between the Liberal Democrats and the Democratic Alliance to activate South African voters in the UK, both ahead of the UK Local Elections in May 2018, and subsequently the South African elections in 2019.

During the LI Executive Committee meeting in Johannesburg, IFLRY and African Liberal Youth organised a workshop on social media together with the LibDem International Office. 

The workshop focused on the ways that reaching out to young people in Africa via social media will shape the future of politics on the continent. Harriet Shone, Head of International Office and Zanie Ferreria, ALN coordinator, were both present at the workshop.

  • Richard Underhill 9th Nov '17 - 11:36am

    There is a crisis in Bangladesh. More should be done.
    There is a problem with Iran, Boris Johnson has opened his mouth in order to change feet.
    There was a problem with the Golan Heights, controlled by Israel but not recognised by the UK. Priti Patel has “offered her resignation” which has been accepted by the PM. If she retains a position as a Privy Councillor, should it be reviewed? If not she would have a priority when standing to speak in the Commons. If she has an excessively high opinion of her own abilities and importance she should be challenged on her record on the current crisis in Bangladesh. The UK does not give international aid to EU member states, so any role she played in balancing the UK cabinet on Brexit is irrelevant. When Chris Patten held the post he was outside the Cabinet. It would be ironic if a consequence of her resignation is an addition to the duties of Boris Johnson, even with the assistance of an able Minister of State, and / or previous postholder to help him absorb, interpret research and use key items of information. The budget is protected by law since the days of the coalition. Reporting on spending decisions should, of course, be done to the Commons.

