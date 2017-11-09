News from the Liberal Democrats International Office

The Liberal Democrats took an active part in the 199th Liberal International Executive Committee meeting in Johannesburg in October. The theme of this year’s meeting was “Better Governance: Liberal Answers to Twenty-first Century Challenges”.

Delegates adopted resolutions on freedom of belief, tackling the persecution of LGBT people in Chechnya, and the rise of authoritarianism in Cambodia. The delegates elected a new Secretary General of LI, Gordon Mackay. He is a Member of the South African Assembly for Democratic Alliance.

Liberal Democrat Party President Sal Brinton held a number of meetings with key individuals at Liberal International, ALDE and the DA, including the incoming Secretary General of LI Gordon Mackay, DA Leader Mmusi Maimane and ALDE President Hans van Baalen. One of the agreed outcomes was for greater co-operation between the Liberal Democrats and the Democratic Alliance to activate South African voters in the UK, both ahead of the UK Local Elections in May 2018, and subsequently the South African elections in 2019.

During the LI Executive Committee meeting in Johannesburg, IFLRY and African Liberal Youth organised a workshop on social media together with the LibDem International Office.

The workshop focused on the ways that reaching out to young people in Africa via social media will shape the future of politics on the continent. Harriet Shone, Head of International Office and Zanie Ferreria, ALN coordinator, were both present at the workshop.

To find out more about the Lib Dems International Office find them on facebook and follow them on twitter @LibDemInternat.

* News Meerkat - keeping a look-out for Liberal Democrat news. Meerkat photo by Adair Broughton