Next stop…Peterborough

Your next stop is Peterborough!

What a great result in the European elections.

A clear bold message from the Liberal Democrats triumphed over Labour obfuscation and Tory division. Our clear commitment to Stop Brexit and give the people the final say, struck a chord with voters who felt they lacked a voice.

Back on May 2 we Liberal Democrats had our most successful local elections in a decade, gaining more than 700 councillors and taking control of 12 councils.

British politics remains stuck in the quagmire of the June ‘16 referendum result; we do not yet know whether we face an autumn general election or have a chance to lead the Remain cause for a people’s vote on Europe.

But we do know we have a by-election in Peterborough; caused by the expulsion of the former Labour MP following the first successful recall petition in the UK.

Our candidate Beki Sellick and the local team have been working steadily for the last nine months, never knowing when or if this by-election would take place. After two trials, there was a verdict, sentencing, appeals and finally the recall petition. The timing wasn’t great for anyone, but we now have polling day on 6 June. As you may have read elsewhere, there were sustained attempts to have a single strong remain candidate standing as an independent. Unfortunately, these efforts failed at the last minute, and I, as agent, was instructed to get the Lib Dem nomination papers in.

Half the campaign period has already passed, submerged in the European elections. We now have just nine days to make a difference, get as many Liberal Democrat votes as possible, and take advantage of the momentum gained from our local and European election results to demand better and Stop Brexit.

We’ve produced a split election address and handed them into the tender mercies of the Royal Mail, and now we’re getting leaflets out across Peterborough.

We now need you!

Beki is a railway engineer and committed Liberal Democrat – who’s helped fight elections (and travelled to support Parliamentary by-elections) over 30 years. She has been valiantly out in Peterborough with her Brexitometer throughout the winter, keeping the Remain fire burning. She now needs your support. We need more volunteers to deliver targeted leaflets to those voters who should be considering the Lib Dems, as well as those prepared to knock on doors or pick up the phone and identify some more Lib Dem voters. Every election can be an opportunity to advance the Lib Dem cause, please make Peterborough your next stop!

* Andy Sangar is a councillor in Sheffield and the Liberal Democrat agent for the Peterborough by-election