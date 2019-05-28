Andy Sangar

Next stop…Peterborough

By | Tue 28th May 2019 - 10:25 am

Your next stop is Peterborough!

What a great result in the European elections. 

A clear bold message from the Liberal Democrats triumphed over Labour obfuscation and Tory division. Our clear commitment to Stop Brexit and give the people the final say, struck a chord with voters who felt they lacked a voice.

Back on May 2 we Liberal Democrats had our most successful local elections in a decade, gaining more than 700 councillors and taking control of 12 councils.

British politics remains stuck in the quagmire of the June ‘16 referendum result; we do not yet know whether we face an autumn general election or have a chance to lead the Remain cause for a people’s vote on Europe.

But we do know we have a by-election in Peterborough; caused by the expulsion of the former Labour MP following the first successful recall petition in the UK. 

Our candidate Beki Sellick and the local team have been working steadily for the last nine months, never knowing when or if this by-election would take place. After two trials, there was a verdict, sentencing, appeals and finally the recall petition. The timing wasn’t great for anyone, but we now have polling day on 6 June. As you may have read elsewhere, there were sustained attempts to have a single strong remain candidate standing as an independent. Unfortunately, these efforts failed at the last minute, and I, as agent, was instructed to get the Lib Dem nomination papers in. 

Half the campaign period has already passed, submerged in the European elections. We now have just nine days to make a difference, get as many Liberal Democrat votes as possible, and take advantage of the momentum gained from our local and European election results to demand better and Stop Brexit.  

We’ve produced a split election address and handed them into the tender mercies of the Royal Mail, and now we’re getting leaflets out across Peterborough. 

We now need you! 

Beki is a railway engineer and committed Liberal Democrat – who’s helped fight elections (and travelled to support Parliamentary by-elections) over 30 years. She has been valiantly out in Peterborough with her Brexitometer throughout the winter, keeping the Remain fire burning. She now needs your support. We need more volunteers to deliver targeted leaflets to those voters who should be considering the Lib Dems, as well as those prepared to knock on doors or pick up the phone and identify some more Lib Dem voters. Every election can be an opportunity to advance the Lib Dem cause, please make Peterborough your next stop! 

* Andy Sangar is a councillor in Sheffield and the Liberal Democrat agent for the Peterborough by-election

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

6 Comments

  • Mick Taylor 28th May '19 - 10:50am

    Seriously considering it. Where, when, contact details, accommodation?

  • jayne mansfield 28th May '19 - 11:39am

    Be prepared.

    The Brexit candidate will be focussing on the issue of democracy.

  • David Evans 28th May '19 - 11:46am

    This is where after a few days of joy, the real work kicks in again. The hard work in the local elections gave us a great boost and a springboard for the Euros. Despite excellent results in May, we only received scant attention in the media, but after the Euro results we could not be ignored. However, if we give them the opportunity, most on the media will gleefully write us off again.

    We finished a close third last week in the Peterborough Council area so the opportunity is there. Now we all need to go to Peterborough to build on it again, to wipe the grin off Nigel Farage’s face and to make sure Lib Dem Flag is raised once more in triumph.

  • Mick Taylor 28th May '19 - 12:35pm

    I have just tried to get information about Beki Sellick’s campaign and can find no website with HQ address and phone or an email address. Come on guys tell us how to come and help!!!

  • David Raw 28th May '19 - 12:55pm

    Beki Sellick
    @LibdemBeki
    Parliamentary Candidate for Peterborough @LibDems @borolibdems

    Try that, Mick. She’s on twitter.

  • chris moore 28th May '19 - 12:56pm

    Address: Liberal Democrats, 12 Stapledon Road, Peterborough, PE2 6TD
    Phone: 01733 235626

    Email: [email protected]

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 28th May - 1:29pm
    Good initiative from Ed. Social Investment draws on the Liberal Party's close historic affiliation with non-conformist religious societies like the Quakers that were early pioneers...
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 28th May - 1:27pm
    Farage fuels hatred which is the easiest emotion to whip up for political gain. He does so to reach an end which will be good...
  • User AvatarDavid Becket 28th May - 1:09pm
    Well said. One potential leader offering positive ways forward with new thinking.
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 28th May - 12:57pm
    Peter Martin, I do not think that slumps are normally caused by too much Govt spending. Slumps are more generally the result of a failure...
  • User Avatarchris moore 28th May - 12:56pm
    Address: Liberal Democrats, 12 Stapledon Road, Peterborough, PE2 6TD Phone: 01733 235626 Email: [email protected]
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 28th May - 12:55pm
    Beki Sellick @LibdemBeki Parliamentary Candidate for Peterborough @LibDems @borolibdems Try that, Mick. She's on twitter.
Mon 3rd Jun 2019
18:30
American foreign policy forum
Thu 6th Jun 2019
Herefordshire UA, Ross North by-election
Thu 13th Jun 2019
19:30
Local party meeting
Thu 20th Jun 2019
Frank Little, Frank Little by-election