Jane Dodds

No going back to business as usual

By | Tue 21st April 2020 - 11:45 am

Embed from Getty Images

Covid-19 has caused the biggest economic shock of modern times. The Government has announced a range of measures to support businesses and the self-employed, in particular through putting in place strong incentives to keep staff on the payroll. Nearly a million people applied for Universal Credit in March – and the Welsh Liberal Democrats have called for the Government to scrap the five-week wait.  We need to get money into people’s pockets now. 

But we need to think beyond the emergency. Economic recovery could be slow and painful, and the most difficult time for families and businesses – especially the small businesses in the economic front line – may be when the lockdown is over and the short-term, time-limited measures announced by the Treasury fall away. Our family businesses are at the heart of our communities, and we need to ensure they bounce back stronger and more resilient than before. These shops and businesses will only recover if their customers have money to spend once the lockdown ends.

But we also know how weak the economy was before the crisis. Since 2008 we have seen real incomes falling, especially for the poorest and most vulnerable; We have this shocking situation now in Wales of people who are in work being poor and attending food banks. There is greater job insecurity, poor working conditions and zero hours contracts. And all too often, when people do get an extra couple of hours’ work, they lose more in tax and benefits than they gain. We have longer working hours and people are still struggling to pay bills. Automation may eliminate many occupations altogether. 

Many people are calling for what is described as a Universal Basic Income as a response to this emergency – regular payments made to individuals to enable them to meet their bills.

I want to trial Universal Basic Income because it is a policy approach for the long-term – and it means transformational reform of the tax and benefits system too in order to tackle that deep-seated crisis of work. This gives an opportunity for carers to stay caring for children and older people. Also, by removing the fear of poverty and unemployment it provides us all with the chance of extending our studying and becoming those entrepreneurs many of us want to be. It could help build a more dynamic and innovative economy in Wales.

But I want to go further.  I want to see Government supporting local businesses and communities; a new deal based on sustainable, thriving communities in our towns and villages. And in Wales, we need to ensure that our Government has the powers and resources to make the difference.

As a society our response to C19 is turning economic debate on its head and making us think again about the role of government and what matters. We are learning to travel less and shop local; that communities matter; and which jobs are most important.  Four decades of economic and social orthodoxy are being overturned in front of our eyes.

Eighty years ago, William Beveridge, one of the giants of the Liberal tradition, crafted a report to address what he called the giant evils: want, disease, ignorance, squalor and idleness. He challenged a generation of economic thinking that had failed, placing work at the centre of his vision of a decent and generous society. We need the courage, the breadth of vision, and the radicalism of Beveridge if we are to build a renewed and decent and just society in the aftermath of C19. 

There can be no going back to business as usual.

* Jane Dodds is Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Warren 21st Apr - 11:41am
    Excellent comments @AlexMacfie The only viable solution is one that brings both sides together in a similar way to that used in the Northern Ireland...
  • User AvatarRoger Lake 21st Apr - 11:32am
    Who's 'Ben"? Crossed line here. Sorry. Delete, and insert Wonderful, Steve Castree!
  • User AvatarBarry Lofty 21st Apr - 11:30am
    The country must not be allowed to forget where the blame should lie after many years of terrible neglect of the NHS and social care...
  • User AvatarRoger Lake 21st Apr - 11:29am
    Wonderful, Ben! I've only glanced at the responses above, but get the impression they agree. Hoping to return to them asap.
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 21st Apr - 11:12am
    30th Oct '19 - 8:19pm Forecasts of the Tyson-Wilder fight are also available. The most reliable is that the winner will want a unification fight...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 21st Apr - 11:08am
    @ Martin @ matt, It is to be hoped Martin is right when he says: " How do you think people recover, if they are...