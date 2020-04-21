Isolation diary: Missing the hairdresser

When we are all finally released back into the big world the waiting lists for hairdressing appointments will be longer than those for delivery slots at Waitrose.

Yes, before anyone reminds me, I know this is a first world problem. But nevertheless regular attention to our hair is a great comfort. My own hairdresser has installed therapy chairs so I get a massage as my hair is being washed – it’s bliss, and a pure moment of me-time.

As you can see from my profile photo I don’t dye my hair. I have no problem at all with those who do, but I decided years ago that I would see if I could produce pure white hair like my grandmother’s – hers was gorgeous and silky – and I am very happy that mine is now like hers. But many of you who do colour your hair are now in a predicament. Do you risk trying it at home, or letting your partner do it? And can you even get hold of hair dye?

A friend has said that she now looks like a skunk. I think maybe a badger would be a better analogy, and at least they don’t stink.



Thankfully, I don’t have that problem. But the shape has totally collapsed. I just hope that the good cut I had 7 weeks ago will mean that it continues to look tidy even as it grows. I am very loathe to try to cut it myself and I won’t let anyone else touch it apart from my hairdresser.

In my first post 5 weeks ago I did say I might post pictures of my hair as it grows, so here we are. I think the fringe will be in my eyes in the next one.

I know people who have taken advantage of the lockdown to shave all their hair off. At least it has the advantage of growing back evenly.

We are Liberals and don’t believe in conformity, do we? So let’s embrace the grey, dye it bright orange or shave it all off.

On the other hand, I think I will just let mine grow.

