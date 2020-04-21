Mary Reid

Isolation diary: Missing the hairdresser

When we are all finally released back into the big world the waiting lists for hairdressing appointments will be longer than those for delivery slots at Waitrose.

Yes, before anyone reminds me, I know this is a first world problem. But nevertheless regular attention to our hair is a great comfort. My own hairdresser has installed therapy chairs so I get a massage as my hair is being washed – it’s bliss, and a pure moment of me-time.

As you can see from my profile photo I don’t dye my hair. I have no problem at all with those who do, but I decided years ago that I would see if I could produce pure white hair like my grandmother’s – hers was gorgeous and silky – and I am very happy that mine is now like hers. But many of you who do colour your hair are now in a predicament. Do you risk trying it at home, or letting your partner do it? And can you even get hold of hair dye?

A friend has said that she now looks like a skunk. I think maybe a badger would be a better analogy, and at least they don’t stink.

Thankfully, I don’t have that problem. But the shape has totally collapsed. I just hope that the good cut I had 7 weeks ago will mean that it continues to look tidy even as it grows. I am very loathe to try to cut it myself and I won’t let anyone else touch it apart from my hairdresser.

In my first post 5 weeks ago I did say I might post pictures of my hair as it grows, so here we are. I think the fringe will be in my eyes in the next one.

I know people who have taken advantage of the lockdown to shave all their hair off. At least it has the advantage of growing back evenly.

We are Liberals and don’t believe in conformity, do we? So let’s embrace the grey, dye it bright orange or shave it all off.

On the other hand, I think I will just let mine grow.

 

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

One Comment

  • Richard Underhill 21st Apr '20 - 5:20pm

    Yesterday, BBC News 24 covered this issue. There is a charitable answer, backed by professional hairdressers.
    Trim around the ears so that a video camera in front of you looks you straight in the face, thereby not displaying unprofessional work at the side/s or top.
    Start slowly, especially if using a cutter. A BBC producer (off camera) was told by the presenter that he had not done that and suffered the consequences.
    Unfortunately, so far, the charitable advice is better suited to men than to women.
    The work can be done in 20 minutes.
    Liberal Democrat Voice promises that emails are NEVER published. Good. Please do not write to me. I am not on Facebook or Twitter.

