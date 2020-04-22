Daily View 2×2: 22 April 2020

2 big stories
Was it a political choice by the Government not to take part in the EU joint procurement scheme, as Sir Simon McDonald originally suggested, or not, as his subsequent “clarification” indicated? To be honest, it probably doesn’t matter, as you can get different answers from different members of the Cabinet anyway. And, even if you got a consistent answer, can you believe very much that comes out of this Government in any event?
Matt Hancock’s further clarification, that they did join the EU scheme, was almost immediately, and inevitably, denied by a European Union spokesperson, as reported by the Guardian. The word “shambles” is probably too kind, given that people are dying because of it.
Meanwhile, HMRC is calmly getting on with the job of distributing vast sums of money via the Job Retention Scheme, having trained thousands of staff on how the scheme works and now put them to work answering telephone enquiries and staffing a webchat system. Never let it be said that the Civil Service can’t move quickly when it needs to do so.
2 social media posts
I always find Nick Barlow to be a most thoughtful Liberal, even if his conclusions make uncomfortable reading sometimes. Yesterday’s contribution was no exception, as he questions whether the Liberal Democrats actually have a future…
The issue for the Liberal Democrats is that I see too many people assuming that the end of this will see a reversion back to the political norm. (It’s possibly the same politics-as-modern-nostalgia mindset that thought stopping Brexit would mean everything going back to early 2015 again) I’ve even seen people arguing that post-Coronavirus will be the perfect time for a party of “centrist moderation” to have its moment, because there are some bad political ideas that simply will not die no matter how many times the electorate give them a thorough killing.
He’s right, I fear, in that no political party has a divine right to survive.
Munira Wilson is crowdsourcing a question for Matt Hancock today. If you have any suggestions, and do keep them polite, you know what to do…
So tomorrow, for the first time in 4 weeks, Matt Hancock will make a statement to the House of Commons on #COVID19. I will be joining remotely to ask him a question. So many issues, I'm only allowed one question. Any suggestions out there Twittersphere?
— Munira Wilson MP (@munirawilson) April 21, 2020
Did we or didn’t we? It’s all a bit academic by now. Whether it’s ventilators or face masks, we appear to want to go our own way. Just like we did back in the 1950s when we could have joined the EEC and been one of the original signatories of the Treaty of Rome. Even the Suez fiasco didn’t appear to register with those politicians who still reckoned that we were a world power, and happened to be running the show at the time. Perhaps they no longer subscribe to the League of Empire Loyalists; but their political descendants are still amongst us and generally thriving in the ranks of the eurosceptics.
It all reminds me of what David Niven said about his erstwhile co tenant of what they christened ‘Cirrhosis by the Sea’, one Errol Flynn. “You always knew where you were with Errol. He always let you down”. That’s how I often feel about our governments of all colours! I’m sure that those Coalition haters will agree with me, and I admit that they have a point.