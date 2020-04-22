Daily View 2×2: 22 April 2020

2 big stories

Was it a political choice by the Government not to take part in the EU joint procurement scheme, as Sir Simon McDonald originally suggested, or not, as his subsequent “clarification” indicated? To be honest, it probably doesn’t matter, as you can get different answers from different members of the Cabinet anyway. And, even if you got a consistent answer, can you believe very much that comes out of this Government in any event?

Matt Hancock’s further clarification, that they did join the EU scheme, was almost immediately, and inevitably, denied by a European Union spokesperson, as reported by the Guardian. The word “shambles” is probably too kind, given that people are dying because of it.

Meanwhile, HMRC is calmly getting on with the job of distributing vast sums of money via the Job Retention Scheme, having trained thousands of staff on how the scheme works and now put them to work answering telephone enquiries and staffing a webchat system. Never let it be said that the Civil Service can’t move quickly when it needs to do so.

2 social media posts

I always find Nick Barlow to be a most thoughtful Liberal, even if his conclusions make uncomfortable reading sometimes. Yesterday’s contribution was no exception, as he questions whether the Liberal Democrats actually have a future…

The issue for the Liberal Democrats is that I see too many people assuming that the end of this will see a reversion back to the political norm. (It’s possibly the same politics-as-modern-nostalgia mindset that thought stopping Brexit would mean everything going back to early 2015 again) I’ve even seen people arguing that post-Coronavirus will be the perfect time for a party of “centrist moderation” to have its moment, because there are some bad political ideas that simply will not die no matter how many times the electorate give them a thorough killing.

He’s right, I fear, in that no political party has a divine right to survive.

Munira Wilson is crowdsourcing a question for Matt Hancock today. If you have any suggestions, and do keep them polite, you know what to do…