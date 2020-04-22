Mark Valladares

Daily View 2×2: 22 April 2020

By | Wed 22nd April 2020 - 7:30 am

2 big stories

Was it a political choice by the Government not to take part in the EU joint procurement scheme, as Sir Simon McDonald originally suggested, or not, as his subsequent “clarification” indicated? To be honest, it probably doesn’t matter, as you can get different answers from different members of the Cabinet anyway. And, even if you got a consistent answer, can you believe very much that comes out of this Government in any event?

Matt Hancock’s further clarification, that they did join the EU scheme, was almost immediately, and inevitably, denied by a European Union spokesperson, as reported by the Guardian. The word “shambles” is probably too kind, given that people are dying because of it.

Meanwhile, HMRC is calmly getting on with the job of distributing vast sums of money via the Job Retention Scheme, having trained thousands of staff on how the scheme works and now put them to work answering telephone enquiries and staffing a webchat system. Never let it be said that the Civil Service can’t move quickly when it needs to do so.

2 social media posts

I always find Nick Barlow to be a most thoughtful Liberal, even if his conclusions make uncomfortable reading sometimes. Yesterday’s contribution was no exception, as he questions whether the Liberal Democrats actually have a future

The issue for the Liberal Democrats is that I see too many people assuming that the end of this will see a reversion back to the political norm. (It’s possibly the same politics-as-modern-nostalgia mindset that thought stopping Brexit would mean everything going back to early 2015 again) I’ve even seen people arguing that post-Coronavirus will be the perfect time for a party of “centrist moderation” to have its moment, because there are some bad political ideas that simply will not die no matter how many times the electorate give them a thorough killing.

He’s right, I fear, in that no political party has a divine right to survive.

Munira Wilson is crowdsourcing a question for Matt Hancock today. If you have any suggestions, and do keep them polite, you know what to do…

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Daily View.
Advert

One Comment

  • John Marriott 22nd Apr '20 - 8:25am

    Did we or didn’t we? It’s all a bit academic by now. Whether it’s ventilators or face masks, we appear to want to go our own way. Just like we did back in the 1950s when we could have joined the EEC and been one of the original signatories of the Treaty of Rome. Even the Suez fiasco didn’t appear to register with those politicians who still reckoned that we were a world power, and happened to be running the show at the time. Perhaps they no longer subscribe to the League of Empire Loyalists; but their political descendants are still amongst us and generally thriving in the ranks of the eurosceptics.

    It all reminds me of what David Niven said about his erstwhile co tenant of what they christened ‘Cirrhosis by the Sea’, one Errol Flynn. “You always knew where you were with Errol. He always let you down”. That’s how I often feel about our governments of all colours! I’m sure that those Coalition haters will agree with me, and I admit that they have a point.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 22nd Apr - 8:29am
    @ Joe Burke, "The Centre of policy studies puts borrowing for this year at £300 billion....." Or is that everyone else wants to save £300...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 22nd Apr - 8:25am
    Did we or didn’t we? It’s all a bit academic by now. Whether it’s ventilators or face masks, we appear to want to go our...
  • User Avatartonyhill 22nd Apr - 6:51am
    I haven't been to a barber for more than 50 years so I'm not sure what all the fuss is about. There has been a...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 22nd Apr - 2:21am
    The Centre of policy studies puts borrowing for this year at £300 billion https://www.cps.org.uk/research/costs-of-coronavirus (and it may be more). As long as global growth prospects...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 22nd Apr - 1:08am
    Work done last year makes the point that Universal basic income 'would cost less than the value of benefit cuts since 2010' https://www.theguardian.com/society/2019/mar/18/universal-basic-income-could-be-covered-reversing-welfare-spending-cuts-plan-uk "The government...
  • User AvatarJim Bowen 22nd Apr - 12:13am
    The issue for me isn't a North/South split, more Rural/Suburban/Urban split. A lot of our candidates nowadays... seem to be cookie cuttered from central office,...