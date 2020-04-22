Three reasons for Lockdown

There are three main reasons for the lockdown. Firstly, to control and eventually reduce the spread of COVID-19, secondly, to build up stocks of PPE and thirdly, to get testing in place so the lockdown could be eased in a controlled manner. The government has partial succeed on the first objective but have failed miserably on the other two. The economic cost of this will be measured against: a £300 billion+ rescue plan, a likely (but hopefully short) world recession and later in the year whatever the outcome of Brexit trade negotiations. As they say in politics we are living in interesting times!

Statistics have started to show that the lockdown has had an impact and we are being told that the peak was reached around 8th April. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said that Care homes now report outbreaks, and have indicated that these outbreaks are difficult to control because of the lack of testing and protective equipment. ONS are capturing numbers from death certificates; they feel that since the start of the pandemic, more than 1,000 have died in care homes. The government figures are significantly understating the number of total deaths.

Disgracefully (personal opinion) the government has repeatedly reassured us that they have enough PPE. Repeatedly, Doctors and other health staff interviewed have said there is not enough PPE, only to be accused by the Health Secretary that they are overly using PPE. During this lockdown period, the government has failed to build up stocks of PPE putting NHS staff life at risk, get in enough ventilators and establish a national distribution system. However, we do seem to have enough IC units ready.

By the end of this month, we are supposed to have the capability for 100,000 tests a day. We currently have, we are told by the government, testing capability for over 38,000 a day, although we only carry out 21,000 tests a day. The community testing that had started has stopped (essential for testing I would have thought). We need a very high level of testing to be carried out so that we can monitor the spread of the virus, and on a controlled release from the lockdown quickly identify any reoccurrence in specific areas. We are clearly, failing here.

We need this to work, the massive undertaking by this government to support businesses by over £300 billion is a breath-taking commitment. If we can’t get the numbers down by controlling the spread of this virus, adequately support the NHS with PPE (how long can doctors/nurses risk their lives and work ridiculous hours) and have testing in place we won’t be able to open up our economy with real underlying reliance.

As the Tories are keen to remind everyone, the money has to be paid back. Before this pandemic, we already had one of the largest debts this country faced, and now with this additional debt, the consequence to our economy could be severe. All this is against a contracting world economy and the likelihood of us going on WTO traffics next year, if negotiations fail with the EU.

The government need to be honest and be realistic in setting their targets. Targets they are going to achieve because as a country, we need to ensure six months down the road we are not facing record bankruptcies and unbearable high levels of unemployment.

