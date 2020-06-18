No time to rejoin

Embed from Getty Images

By campaigning to immediately re-join the European Union, one would be campaigning for the destruction of the Liberal Democrats as a major political party in the UK.

This is not to say membership of the EU should not be an ideal to progress towards in the long term. The EU continues to be an opportunity for the UK to participate in something larger than itself. I still hold ardent faith in the ‘European Project’.

Problems arise with an immediate return to the EU for many reasons, not least of all electorally. A majority of the UK are exhausted by Brexit, preferring to draw a line under it, and having just experienced a referendum and two general elections, one can see why. Adopting re-join as a policy would alienate millions of liberally-minded people, who would otherwise vote Lib Dem, purely because sentiment towards the EU overrides any other issue in British politics today.

By having a moderate policy on the EU, perhaps one of close alignment, we would avoid disenfranchising voters on the one issue. Ultra-remainers would still vote Lib Dem due to our image as the party of remain in previous years, and would appeal to those liberal-minded leave voters we turned our backs on in 2017 and 2019. It may also prove tricky to sell a positive image of the EU in the coming months. Setting an inflation rate for the Euro will prove difficult in the aftermath of Covid, with it having to accommodate the needs of economies in wide-ranging states of disarray.

The Liberal and Liberal Democrat parties have been the broadest, most tolerant houses of British politics for over 160 years, championing progress and individual freedom whilst proposing bold, wide-reaching social policies for the British people. The liberal dynasties of Gladstone, Lloyd-George, Ashdown and Kennedy could not have been reduced to one sentence, let alone two words. ‘Stop Brexit’ has defined our party for two years now, eclipsing all else our party stands for. Although the strategy first appeared to draw support from all political factions, it failed. The stunt was an attempt to propel us through the fiery hoops of political relevancy, and yet two years on we stand limply at their feet. This now ashen sentiment surrounding ‘Stop Brexit’ has attached itself to the cause for re-joining the EU, and will replicate its misfortunes.

At this point I see the Liberal Democrats as a drunkard, mindless of its surroundings within the pub of Europe. All our next leader needs to do is guide the party safely to a cuppa steady, progressive liberalism, before we sink subconsciously into a dreary one-policy mindset, ignored as we nonsensically repeat ourselves at a corner table.

* Peter Cocks is a LD member and activist in Guildford, and will soon be studying History and Political Science at McGill University, Montreal