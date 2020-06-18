The crude reality of independence and the renewal of federalism

Embed from Getty Images

Hopefully come 2021 we will be in a position to hold elections again, which must mean a return of focus to our message in Scotland. What’s our message and why is it both unique and important for the people of Scotland?

In 1992, James Carville was a strategist in the successful Presidential campaign of Bill Clinton. Carville hung a sign in Bill Clinton’s Little Rock campaign headquarters that read:

Change vs. more of the same The economy, stupid Don’t forget health care

We know fine well where both the SNP and Conservatives stand in their message going into next year’s election, it’s a straight fight between IndyRef2 and Unionism. The Scottish Liberal Democrats can cut through all that white noise by sticking to Carville’s sign.

In 2014, independence campaigners failed because they couldn’t produce a clear and credible economic narrative. I find little evidence to suggest that narrative has found new ground, in fact quite the opposite. There is a crude reality for IndyRef2 supporters and it’s the price of crude oil.

In 2014 the price of crude oil was over $110 per barrel and was the economic basis for the ‘White Paper for Scotland’. At the beginning of this year that price fell by a half and then stabilised at roughly $60 per barrel; the industry itself survived on a round of deep cost cutting and slashing employment in the North Sea on a large scale.

Then we enter our current situation, a global pandemic and the recession that is likely to come with it. Demand has plummeted by 21.5m barrels per day in comparison to similar period in 2019, year-on-year demand is expected to show a drop of around 8 per cent. Production exceeds consumption, pushing more and more oil into storage. The likelihood is that mass storage will overhang the market for potentially years to come, we will not see a return to 2014 price levels for potentially a decade or more.

So where does this leave the Scottish Liberal Democrats?

I believe we quite adequately resolve all three points Carville laid his hat on with our Federal narrative.

In remaining a constituent nation of our United Kingdom we benefit from a heavyweight global economy. In pushing for additional powers to the Scottish Parliament we can continue to resolve our social challenges. Our ability to spend roughly 10% higher than the UK average on public services, we should theoretically have a better health, education and transport service in Scotland.

However, with a country squeezed between an SNP government, which refuses to invoke the powers it has already, and a Conservative party, that wishes the maintain the status quo, we will not tackle the real issues which bedevil Scotland currently.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats will use appropriate powers where necessary to tackle problems in Scottish society and push for further devolution, while maintaining our ties to the worlds 6th largest Economy. That’s our unique sell and never forget it.

* I'm a Liberal Democrat member having joined last year from Labour, I was previously Chair and Founder of the YF Devolution and Local Government Committee