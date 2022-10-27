Nominate top women in Westminster: Helen Morgan “one to watch”

The House magazine runs an annual poll to identify the top 100 women in Westminster. To quote from the launch publicity from The House:
There are more incredibly talented women from across politics and public service than ever before, from parliamentarians, to journalists, civil servants, and activists.
Some might say, yes, but there is now a shortage of women in Rishi Sunak’s cabinet.
Putting that to one side, we Lib Dems and liberal thinkers have a lot of talented colleagues in both houses and across the broader Westminster village. Why not spend a few minutes shouting out for Lib Dem women that you admire? You can do so here.
Helen Morgan, our almost new MP for North Shropshire is listed as one to watch in this poll. Here is an extract from her Q&A:
What motivated to get you into the political sphere and how did you begin your journey?
Helping people in my community is the most rewarding element of politics for me and I became increasing active during a career break I took when my son was born. That inspired me to get involved in party politics by joining the Liberal Democrats…
What has inspired you most during your career journey?
I’ve always looked up to the former Northern Ireland Secretary Mother Mowlem. Although I didn’t always agree with all of her politics, I admired her bravery, honesty and sense of humour.
What’s been the biggest challenge you have faced in your role?
It’s still early days and it’s a steep learning curve for a new MP! Learning the ropes in the unique and often arcane world of Westminster and travelling back up to my constituency to work while not neglecting my family is probably the toughest part.