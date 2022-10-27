Lib Dems should call out the emperor for having no clothes

At his first PMQs Sunak twice attempted to wrong-foot Sir Keir Starmer by accusing him of being insufficiently supportive of the 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU.

Unlike Mrs May and Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak was a Brexiter from the start. His performance at PMQs indicated that he remains a Leaver and is bullishly unrepentant. I think this provides the Liberal Democrat parliamentary team with a wonderful line of attack.

We now have a shedload of evidence that Brexit is having an adverse impact in all sorts of areas. Only last week the Financial Times issued an excellent video that catalogued the damage that Brexit is causing.

Additionally, we may note that that the YouGov polling tracker of how voters view Brexit showed on 19 October 54% as “wrong to leave” and only 34% as “right”. Dissatisfaction with Brexit has become palpable.

Our party has the advantage of having an excellent policy on how we might rebuild a better relationship with the EU, culminating in joining the Single Market and the customs union. This was spelled out in detail in Policy Paper 144, discussed at the 2022 Spring Conference.

A major complaint in the Financial Times video is that the two main parties in parliament are operating a conspiracy of silence – with the possible exception of Sunak’s injudicious remarks at his first PMQs.

So here is a great opportunity for our party. Labour is too busy sitting on the fence to do anything principled or courageous. The Conservatives are privately embarrassed by the mess they have created. To mix metaphors wildly, it can fall to the Liberal Democrats to identify the elephant in the room whilst pointing out that the emperor has no clothes.

* John Cole joined the Yong Liberals in 1961 and was Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for Shipley in both the 1992 and 1997 general elections. From 1997 he was a Lib Dem councillor on Bradford Metropolitan District Council, retiring (undefeated) in 2012.