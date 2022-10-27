We need a bolder economic vision for the Party

The recent political upheaval necessitates an assessment of our position as a party. How do we respond when Labour now has a large poll lead and the Tories have tanked but have a new leader? Our lack of visibility, reflected by a slight drop in our poll figures, is in part a consequence of the recent drama but is it also that we haven’t yet got enough to say?
The exposure of Tory Brexiteers as both morally and economically bankrupt leaves a large political space to be filled – what is the way forward for the UK? Policy positions and messages have a balance to strike between bold and safe – too bold and we are thought of as scary (for example, revoke), but if we are only ‘safe’ (i.e., the same as other anti-Tory parties) one could ask what is the point of the Lib Dems.
We need a combination of the safe/consensus and the bold that is unique to Lib Dems. These positions also have to combine as a story of what is wrong and how it can be fixed, and also define our role in the post-election parliament. In addition to representing our voters and values, a key role in parliament is not to present ourselves a government or opposition in waiting (as in 2019) but to influence government policy. We can argue that we have already done this re the energy cap and windfall tax but we should go further.
On the “safe” side it is straightforward to attack the incompetence of the Tory government and demand a general election but this is not enough and a critique that is the essentially the same as Labour. That’s fine but in addition we need policy positions that are differential from Labour that also can engage the public imagination, in the space left by the Brexiteer free market vision of the Tories.
One central question is that of the economy and how we are going to pay for the public sector investment that is required and support business enterprise, without over taxing the bulk of the population. This bolder distinctive economic story has to centre not only on green economics but on a new relationship with Europe as part of the single market, and to date we have been too shy in proclaiming that this should be an essential part of our economic vision. We could also advocate a shift to taxes on wealth as well as income and look at the ideas of the 2021 Wealth Tax Commission and Tax Justice Campaign.
The defeat of Trussonomics opens up more space to advocate for Europe and Wealth taxes. This article is not to spell out the detail, but to urge the party leadership to speed up the development and communication of a bolder story of our future that has clear and distinctive messages. If we rest just on the safe story – that the Tories are incompetent, we are in danger of being further side-lined.
* Richard Elliot is a Lib Dem member living in Lewisham, London
This article highlights an important issue at a time when public spending is likely to be cut back when the opposite is needed. Where Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng were right is that we do need a rational plan for GDP per capita growth to be able to maintain good quality public services and welfare provision. Where they were wrong is in assuming that a tax cutting fiscal stimulus aimed at business and higher earners and financed by increased borrowing could generate that growth in an era of global stagflation where inflation was reaching double digits.
The wealth tax commission concluded that an annual wealth tax is a non-starter in the UK and we should fix our existing taxes on wealth instead.
Four leading economists published a paper last year Post-Corona Balanced-Budget SuperStimulus: The Case for Shifting Taxes onto Land
“The post-Corona economic environment puts a premium on finding fiscal means to stimulate the economy while continuing to finance current levels of expenditures and debt. We develop and carefully calibrate a model of the US economy to show that an increase in the tax rate on the value of land, balanced by decreases in the tax rates on the incomes of capital and labor, can meet this need. We find that the US share of land in total nonfinancial assets is more than 50%, so that the tax base is very large.”
Liberal Democrats have the policies sitting on the shelf or under development to go about fixing our tax system and facilitate economic growth- Commercial landowners levy to replace business rates, council tax proportional to house values, land value tax., minimum income guarantee and more.
For further detail on Land Value Tax see ALTER
Hello Richard,
I don’t think we can say that our share of the polls has decreased because of the collapse of the Conservatives and their vote. It should have increased from those Conservative voters who could not vote Labour but are willing to vote for us.
The first part of your answer, where you say it is because of our invisibility in the mainstream media, is absolutely right. Quite simply, there are too many senior figures in the Lib Dems who seem to be content that we say nothing of interest and so appear totally irrelevant as a nation force as far as 90% of the population are concerned.
The dread hand of too many senior figures being totally wedded to a stifling bureaucracy and an entrenched unwillingness to even consider that they are the reason things are not improving as exemplified by “National crisis – We don’t need a party Conference!” shows how stasis has taken root.
We need to shake things up and we need to do it now.
I agree. A shake up is needed NOW! People get complacent/unradical/secure and do not want to ‘rock the boat’ when they have been in position for some time.That leads to STAGNATION.That rebelliousness the party had needs to be reborn.
As we get little media coverage we have to campaign on the streets,knock on doors and leaflet everywhere to get noticed.We have the policies ,ideas we have to show the voter we have something different to offer.
Re 2019. If Farage had not done his deal (secretly) with the fellow people of the right ,Conservatives, our position today,would be different.It did not help that Labour did not help the position.Disunity in the opposition can/is exploited by ‘the enemy’ along with their supporting papers.
Richard Elliott,
You should have set out what our economic vision is and then set out what you want it to be.
I think you will find it in “A fairer, greener, more caring society” policy paper and motion passed at our Autumn 2021 Conference “in which all contribute their fair share, and every person can have a decent income and a secure home, and can rely on good public services,” being “a leader in the fight against the climate and nature emergencies”, providing “a green jobs guarantee, offering a well-paying green job to anyone who wants one”, being “the best place in the world to start and to grow a business”, having “a truly world class education and skills system”, providing “training courses free to those not in work via a training guarantee scheme” and “creating the closest possible alignment between the UK and the EU, including rejoining the Customs Union, Single Market and other EU agencies and programmes as appropriate, and supporting a longer-term objective of UK membership of the EU” (https://www.libdems.org.uk/f24-a-fairer-greener-more-caring-society).
I would change the first objectives slightly to “that everyone who wants a job has a secure one which pays a decent income, everyone who wants a home of their own has one,” and I would add, “that no one lives below the poverty line for their household type and the government runs the economy to achieve economic growth closer to it pre 2008 average.” And the aim of “good public series” could be expanded.