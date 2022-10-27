We need a bolder economic vision for the Party

The recent political upheaval necessitates an assessment of our position as a party. How do we respond when Labour now has a large poll lead and the Tories have tanked but have a new leader? Our lack of visibility, reflected by a slight drop in our poll figures, is in part a consequence of the recent drama but is it also that we haven’t yet got enough to say?

The exposure of Tory Brexiteers as both morally and economically bankrupt leaves a large political space to be filled – what is the way forward for the UK? Policy positions and messages have a balance to strike between bold and safe – too bold and we are thought of as scary (for example, revoke), but if we are only ‘safe’ (i.e., the same as other anti-Tory parties) one could ask what is the point of the Lib Dems.

We need a combination of the safe/consensus and the bold that is unique to Lib Dems. These positions also have to combine as a story of what is wrong and how it can be fixed, and also define our role in the post-election parliament. In addition to representing our voters and values, a key role in parliament is not to present ourselves a government or opposition in waiting (as in 2019) but to influence government policy. We can argue that we have already done this re the energy cap and windfall tax but we should go further.

On the “safe” side it is straightforward to attack the incompetence of the Tory government and demand a general election but this is not enough and a critique that is the essentially the same as Labour. That’s fine but in addition we need policy positions that are differential from Labour that also can engage the public imagination, in the space left by the Brexiteer free market vision of the Tories.

One central question is that of the economy and how we are going to pay for the public sector investment that is required and support business enterprise, without over taxing the bulk of the population. This bolder distinctive economic story has to centre not only on green economics but on a new relationship with Europe as part of the single market, and to date we have been too shy in proclaiming that this should be an essential part of our economic vision. We could also advocate a shift to taxes on wealth as well as income and look at the ideas of the 2021 Wealth Tax Commission and Tax Justice Campaign.

The defeat of Trussonomics opens up more space to advocate for Europe and Wealth taxes. This article is not to spell out the detail, but to urge the party leadership to speed up the development and communication of a bolder story of our future that has clear and distinctive messages. If we rest just on the safe story – that the Tories are incompetent, we are in danger of being further side-lined.

* Richard Elliot is a Lib Dem member living in Lewisham, London