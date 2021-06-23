NewsHound

Norman Lamb writes to the Times on solving adult social care funding crisis

By | Wed 23rd June 2021 - 8:28 am

Media reports suggest the Government is to hold off on announcing its plans to reform social care until at least the autumn amid continued disputes within the Cabinet. Boris Johnson this week delayed a meeting with the Chancellor and Health Secretary to discuss the reforms and is said to have ruled out using rises in income tax, VAT and national insurance to pay for social care in England.

In a letter in the Times this morning, Sir Norman Lamb, minister of state for care from 2013-15, calls for the “Dilnot cap” to be implemented and for all parties to work together to resolve funding.

The pandemic… has changed everything. People now see that social care needs a lot more money and reform…

The PM should speak to opposition leaders. In turn, they should publicly accept the case for progressive tax rises to fund such a settlement.

Sorting this out is achievable. As care minister, I took the Care Act through parliament in 2014. That introduced the “Dilnot Cap” on care costs.

The hard work has been done. It is just that the cap was never implemented. We need a start date and funding to go with it…

All parties should publicly commit themselves to such a package and to working together on this issue.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Ruth Bright 23rd Jun '21 - 9:27am

    Dilnot does not raise enough to transform social care. As for working with other parties – years of cheap campaigning on the “dementia tax” hardly helps!

  • Helen Dudden 23rd Jun '21 - 10:06am

    What ever change needs to happen the understanding that adequate housing is a key issue. When things are accessible it gives an added mobility to many.
    For too long there has been much dialogue and very little action.
    As Habinteg Housing promote a Housing List of category 3 housing for those needing Power Wheelchair accessible homes. This also includes self propel wheelchair users.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Martin
    Patrick: For the light, yellow can be a combination of red and green....
  • Michael 1
    @Laurence Cox I appreciate the point. It is probably sadly the case that you can't necessarily solve all the world's (or even country's) problems in one bite...
  • Paul Barker
    The big surprise for me is how quickly the C & A result has affected The Polls. There are only 3 New Polls so far, all putting us on 10% - these are up ...
  • Helen Dudden
    What ever change needs to happen the understanding that adequate housing is a key issue. When things are accessible it gives an added mobility to many. For to...
  • Patrick
    David, yellow is a primary colour, thus suitable for one of the main parties. But what's more important, it is the colour that is the most visible to the human ...