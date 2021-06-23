Norman Lamb writes to the Times on solving adult social care funding crisis

Media reports suggest the Government is to hold off on announcing its plans to reform social care until at least the autumn amid continued disputes within the Cabinet. Boris Johnson this week delayed a meeting with the Chancellor and Health Secretary to discuss the reforms and is said to have ruled out using rises in income tax, VAT and national insurance to pay for social care in England.

In a letter in the Times this morning, Sir Norman Lamb, minister of state for care from 2013-15, calls for the “Dilnot cap” to be implemented and for all parties to work together to resolve funding.

The pandemic… has changed everything. People now see that social care needs a lot more money and reform… The PM should speak to opposition leaders. In turn, they should publicly accept the case for progressive tax rises to fund such a settlement. Sorting this out is achievable. As care minister, I took the Care Act through parliament in 2014. That introduced the “Dilnot Cap” on care costs. The hard work has been done. It is just that the cap was never implemented. We need a start date and funding to go with it… All parties should publicly commit themselves to such a package and to working together on this issue.

