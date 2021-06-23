Caron Lindsay

WATCH: Liam McArthur talks about his Bill to legalise assisted dying

By | Wed 23rd June 2021 - 8:38 am

Orkney’s Lib Dem MSP this week lodged a bill in Holyrood which would enable assisted dying in Scotland. This would enable terminally ill, mentally competent adults to have an assisted death.

Here he is talking about it to the BBC.

This is a subject that is obviously emotive and needs to be handled with compassion and sensitivity. I can’t think of anyone better than Liam to do this.

He is very thoughtful and wise and will take concerns about the measure very seriously and try to address them as best he can.

I have been a supporter of assisted dying for a long time. I don’t feel that I can say to someone that they must endure unbearable suffering before their inevitable death if they don’t have to. I went to a Dignity in Dying event at the start of the Holyrood campaign where Prue Leith described how horrendous it was for her brother David who died in great pain because of a brain tumour. At that same event, sisters described the intolerable suffering which preceded their mum’s death from oesophageal cancer. I really think that people should be able to choose a more controlled, dignified death.

I do get, though, that we need to make sure that disabled people, who are already marginalised don’t feel even more so. Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy had this to say:

Disabled people need to be treated equally. There needs to be the best possible palliative care. And those things need to happen regardless of whether assisted dying is legal.

Assisted dying legislation has been introduced in every Parliament since 2003. Lib Dem Jeremy Purvis introduced it in that Parliament. Then Margo Macdonald took it on until her death in 2014. Patrick Harvie took her bill forward in that Parliament. The parliamentary margins have been getting closer each time. However, the Government is not going to give it time until there is a clear indication that it would pass easily.

There is high public support for assisted dying in Scotland, but if the Bill is to pass it will need to convince MSPs that the safeguards are sufficient to avoid vulnerable and dying people feeling pressure to take this route.

The next stage is a consultation in the Autumn. Ahead of that, Dignity in Dying is asking supporters to write to their MSPs to ask them to meet its director, Ally Thomson. I hope that they will all take the time to talk to her before the Bill is actually debated in Parliament.

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice

