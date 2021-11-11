North Shropshire campaign ramps up this weekend

The campaign to take the North Shropshire seat from the Conservatives got off to a flying start last weekend, including a visit from Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey. The North Shropshire team supported by campaigners across the country have been leafleting and talking to voters since last Saturday.

The betting odds on the Lib Dem candidates winning this seat have been slashed from 10:1 to 4:1. That’s good when we are trying to overturn a majority of nearly 23,000. I am not suggesting you gamble but if you can get to North Shropshire, please to so and help win the seat whatever the bookies’ odds. There are also other ways you can help if you can’t get there.

Ed Davey and Daisy Cooper are campaigning in Wem on Friday afternoon. Saturday lunch, Tim Farron and Sarah Green will officially launch the campaign just outside Wem at 1pm. Campaigners will also be out in Oswestry, Market Drayton and Whittington over the next few days.

If you can’t get to North Shropshire, there are many other ways you can help. Sign up here. Join the North Shropshire Lib Dem

When and where to campaign in North Shropshire

Travel advice is below.

11am Market Drayton. Delivery. Meet Vijay Naidu in Asda Car Park, TF9 1HY.

Friday

10.30 am Whittington: Delivery. Meet Helen Morgan in Whittington Village Car Park, SY11 4PY.

Delivery. Meet Helen Morgan in Whittington Village Car Park, SY11 4PY. 2.30pm Wem: Canvassing with Sir Ed Davey MP and Daisy Cooper MP. Meet Helen Morgan in Wem Railway Station Car Park SY4 5AZ.

Saturday

10.30 am Oswestry . Delivery. Meet Alex Wagner in Oak Street Car Park SY11 1LN.

. Delivery. Meet Alex Wagner in Oak Street Car Park SY11 1LN. 10.30 am Market Drayton : Delivery. Meet Helen Morgan in Asda Car Park, TF9 1HY.

: Delivery. Meet Helen Morgan in Asda Car Park, TF9 1HY. 1pm Wem: Official launch with Sarah Green MP and Tim Farron MP . Soulton Hall, Soulton, Wem, SY4 5RS.

Official launch with Sarah Green MP and Tim Farron MP Soulton Hall, Soulton, Wem, SY4 5RS. 4pm Whittington – canvassing. Meet Alex Wagner in Whittington Village Car Park, SY11 4PY.

Look for a car with the Lib Dem Orange Diamond in the rear window.

How to get to North Shropshire

Shropshire is a very rural county – and a very beautiful one. But there is a golden rule if you are driving. Allow a bit more time than you think is needed to get to your destination. There are no motorways here and most of the trunk roads have bottlenecks.

If you are coming by train, Shrewsbury is the main hub. The Bus Station is a short walk straight ahead of you as you leave the station. Traveline has details of routes and services.

Oswestry. There are regular trains to Oswestry. The nearest station is Gobowen a few miles outside the town centre. Oswestry has a lot of taxis. Here are just three:

Jeff & Burgess: 01691 656367

Berwyn Cars: 01691 652000

Oswestry Cabs: 01691 661663

There are buses every half an hour from the station to Oswestry. The bus stop is on the north side of the station. If you are coming from the south you will need to cross the track, past the pub, turn right and the bus stop is opposite the chippy. There is Co-op for those needing supplies. The X5 bus takes 40 minutes to get to Oswestry centre from Shrewsbury Bus Station, the X4 a little longer.

Market Drayton. No rail station and it’s a one hour ride by bus from Shrewsbury. Driving would be the best option.

Whittington. This is near Gobowen. The bus to Oswestry will drop you at the edge of the village and it is a ten or so minute hike into the village centre. Or you can get the X4 or X5 from Shrewsbury Bus Station.

Wem is on the railway line between Shrewsbury and Crewe. Not all trains stop, so check the times. You will probably need to change at Shrewsbury. You may find travelling via Crewe more convenient.

Example journeys by public transport

Soulton Hall will be the location for the official launch on Saturday at 1pm. Leave Birmingham New Street station at 10:15 am. Arrive at Crewe at 11:07am. Take the 11:20 train to Wem, arriving at 11:55am. Cross the tracks and turn right. Take the 511 bus to Soulton at 12:25pm arriving at 12:47pm. Ask the bus driver to drop you near the hall.

Oswestry on Saturday. Leave Birmingham New Street station at 08:25am arriving in Shrewsbury station at 09:21am. Coming out of the station the bus station is a three or four minute walk straight ahead of you. Catch the 9:35am X4 from Stand J arriving at Oswestry at 10:30am.

There are other public transport travel options around North Shropshire. Usually enough to get a full day’s campaigning in.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.