ALDC by-election report: 11 November 2021

Thursday’s by-elections threw up some very interesting results. There was an excellent performance from the Lib Dems in Cardiff, while lots had to be drawn to decide a winner in North Kesteven in Lincolnshire!

Most of all this week we want to credit all Lib Dem candidates and local parties who stood for election and gave voters in their area the opportunity to support a Liberal Democrat on the ballot paper.

Cardiff

We start in Cardiff where candidate Kathryn Lock and the local Lib Dem team achieved a great result in Heath ward on the City Council – increasing the Lib Dem vote share by over 10%, quadrupling the number of votes we received, and jumping from 5th place to 3rd place. An excellent performance!

Ultimately, Labour gained the seat from the local Independent party.

Cardiff City Council, Heath ward

Labour: 1729 [47.1%, +16.1%]

Conservative: 1128 [30.8%, +2.5%]

Lib Dem (Kathryn Lock): 561 [15.3%, +11.5%]

Plaid Cymru: 250 [6.8%, +0.5%]

North Kesteven

The best drama of the night was to be had on North Kesteven District Council where three council seats were being contested and lots had to be drawn to decide the second councillor elected in a double vacancy in Metheringham ward. The Conservatives won the first councillor but tied for second place with the Lincolnshire Independent Party. Lots were drawn and the Lincolnshire Independents won the second seat.

Thank you to Diana Catton for contesting the seat for the Lib Dems. Having not stood in the previous election it was great to have a Lib Dem on the ballot paper this time.

Similarly in Sleaford Castle ward (also on North Kesteven DC) we would like to say thank you to Susan Hislop for giving voters a Lib Dem option in the ward – which was gained by the Conservatives from the Lincolnshire Independents.

Well done and thank you to the Lib Dem team in North Kesteven!

North Kesteven DC, Metheringham ward (double vacancy)

Conservative: 424 (elected)

Lincolnshire Independent: 404 (elected by drawn lot)

Conservative: 404

Lincolnshire Independent: 369

Labour: 85

Labour: 69

Lib Dem (Diana Catton): 29

North Kesteven DC, Sleaford Castle

Conservative: 135 [42.2%, +10.2%]

Labour: 93 [29.1%, -2.9%]

Independent (Mason): 49 [15.3%]

Independent (Fernandes): 22 [6.9%]

Lib Dem (Susan Hislop): 21 [6.6%]

Thanet

In the South-East, the Green Party held Thanet Villages ward on Thanet District Council. Thank you to Jeremy De Rose for standing for the Lib Dems in this election.

Thanet DC, Thanet Villages ward

Green: 638 [60%, +36.8%]

Conservative: 358 [33.7%, +8.9]

Lib Dem (Jeremy De Rose): 67 [6.3%, -15.7%]

Lancaster

In the Lancaster City Council ward of University & Scotforth Rural Labour held one despite a strong challenge from the Greens. Thank you to the Lib Dem candidate Zanna Ashton for giving a Lib Dem option to voters there.

Lancaster City Council, University & Scotforth Rural ward

Labour: 216 [46.1%, +5%]

Green: 193 [41.2%, +11%]

Conservative: 44 [9.4%, -7.2%]

Lib Dem (Zanna Ashton): 16 [3.4%, -8.8%]

Other elections

Finally, there were two further elections on Thursday night, sadly without Lib Dem candidates standing. On Melton Borough Council the Conservatives held Melton Dorian ward. While on Denbighshire County Council Plaid Cymru held the ward of Llandrillo.

Melton BC, Melton Dorian ward

Conservative: 362 [56%, +3.9%]

Labour: 284 [44%, from nowhere]

Denbighshire CC, Llandrillo ward

Plaid Cymru: 179 [44%]

Independent: 140 [34.4%]

Conservative: 88 [21.6%]

A full breakdown of these results can be found on ALDCs website here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.