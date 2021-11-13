Observations of an Expat: Belarus and State Sponsored Human Trafficking

Up to 20,000 Middle Eastern refugees are stuck in a narrow strip of no-man’s land as winter descends upon them. To the west—the dreamed of destination—is a razor wire fence and armed Polish guards. To the east are tens of thousands of armed Belarussian troops to prevent them from going back into Belarus proper.

These refugees have paid thousands of dollars to the agents of Belarussian dictator Alexander Lukashenko who are scouring the Middle East in search of displaced persons in search of a better life in Europe.

They collect their money. Tell them they are going to the promised land of Germany. The refugees are then put on flights to Minsk from Damascus, Dubai or Istanbul. In the Belarussian capital they are met by armed guards who herd them into lorries that transport them to the border with Poland, Latvia or Lithuania. They are unloaded and told to march west. That is when the dream becomes a nightmare.

The Belarussians are not providing food, water or shelter. The insufficient aid that is reaching the refugees is coming from mainly Polish aid agencies. The UN has called on Lukashenko to allow the Red Cross and other NGOs immediate access. Temperatures are dropping. So far, at least eight refugees have died of hypothermia. Expect many more.

Although many Poles are working hard to supply food, medical supplies and tents the issue of immigrants is the hottest of the country’s hot political potatoes. Poland is a charter member of the illiberal Visegrad Four. Their two main tenets are Euro scepticism and anti-immigration. Latvia and Lithuania are pro-EU, but not keen on immigrants.

The refugees are pawns in the battle between Lukashenko and an EU attempting to unseat the dictator with sanctions and sanctuary for his opponents. The EU has threatened to increase sanctions on Monday. Lukashenko has said he would respond to any sanctions by cutting Russian gas supplies that pass through the Yamal pipeline that goes across Belarus and, with links to various offshoots, stretches all the way to the UK and nine EU countries.

Also on Monday, the leaders of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are meeting to discuss the crisis. Joining the meeting by video link will be Polish President Andrzej Dudas. The UN Security Council has condemned President Lukashenko for the “orchestration of the utilisation of human beings” for political purposes.

The refugee crisis has raised questions in other areas: Poland’s problems with the EU, The position of Vladimir Putin’s Russia, Ukraine, the fragile balance of power in central Europe, the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad and the position of NATO and the US.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has strongly backed Poland’s decision to construct a fence and called on the EU to support the Poles. But at the same time, the Polish government is in bad odour with fellow Europeans over its refusal to accept the primacy of European law over Polish law and is facing the possibility that $200 million in European funds earmarked for 2021-27 may be held back.

Putin is unlikely to rein in the Belarussian dictator. Lukashenko is clearly trying to economically and politically destabilise the EU. A shaky Europe is to Moscow’s political advantage. If, on the other hand, Lukashenko is unable to make an impact then he will likely be forced into a closer relationship—maybe even political union—with Russia, a main foreign policy goal of the Russian president.

Then there is Ukraine. While the world public has been focused on Belarus, Putin has sent 100,000 troops to the Russian/Eastern Ukraine border. Washington fears that Putin may use the distraction of the refugee crisis for a final push to annex Eastern Ukraine. The Baltic states of Estonia and Lithuania are also worried about Russian troops on their border and Poland and Latvia are concerned about forces in the Russian Baltic enclave of Kaliningrad.

Up until the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014 there was a sort of post-Cold War Central European balance of power. NATO and the EU had pushed its border about 500 miles to the East as former Soviet satellites left Moscow’s orbit to join the West. Ukraine and Belarus were left as buffer states. But their changing status vis a vis both the West and Russia threatens a reaction from either side.

If it is a military reaction then the West’s involvement will have to come primarily from the US. And here, Putin appears to again have the upper hand. Both the US and the NATO alliance are politically bruised after their embarrassing failure in Afghanistan and the American public’s appetite for foreign intervention is at a new low.

NATO may need to quickly rediscover its mojo and Washington may have to reassess the threat from Moscow if Lukashenko—backed by Putin—keeps pushing in a desperate attempt to keep the Belarussian dictator in power.

* Tom Arms is the Foreign Editor of Liberal Democratic Voice. His book “America Made in Britain” has recently been published by Amberley Books. He is also the author of “The Encyclopaedia of the Cold War.”