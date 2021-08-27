The Voice

Obituary: Tom Sharp CBE

By | Fri 27th August 2021 - 1:06 pm

Guildford Liberal Democrats have shared with us the sad news of the death of Tom Sharp on 20th August. We send our sympathies and love to his wife, Baroness Margaret Sharp, and to his family, friends and colleagues.

Tom served as a County Councillor from 1989-2005 and as a Guildford Borough Councillor from 1991-1999. Professionally he was a civil servant, including a secondment to the British Embassy in Washington DC in the 70s. In 1987 he was awarded a CBE for the work he did on the privatisation of British Telecom.

Cllr David Goodwin writes on behalf of the Borough Lib Dem Group:

My overriding memory of Tom was his belief in and commitment to the Liberal Democrats both locally and nationally. He was a true liberal and this extended through to his work with residents and fellow councillors (from all sides) – balanced, hard-working and fair. So, it was a real honour to take over from him on both the Borough and County Councils.

With his wife Margaret, Baroness Sharp (an equally avid Lib Dem member who served in the Lords and fought the Guildford parliamentary seat between 1983 and 1997), they generously opened their home to Guildford Liberal Democrats – as both the local party office and for their legendary fundraising dinners. They were real cornerstones of the local party, always helping at events alongside their councillor and other community work.

Tom supported so many councillors and candidates past and present in their elections – not only with his words of wisdom but also delivering election leaflets right across our constituency. He knew it inside out and impressed us all with his tenacity & fitness to deliver so many of them well into his 80s!

Former MP for Guilford, Sue Doughty, writes:

Quite rightly, Tom Sharp will always be remembered with affection in Guildford, a community he served in many ways, not only as a County and Borough Councillor but also as a school governor and for his involvement with so many local organisations.

For me, out of all his many great qualities, I will most remember the persistence with which he supported people. He would make time to listen to the other’s point of view and seek to resolve problems especially when he felt someone had been treated unfairly. If he thought someone was wrong he would gently put forward his own views and a possible solution to the issue.

Out campaigning with Tom was always a joy and when I first arrived in Guildford as a new Parliamentary Candidate he took me under his wing to ensure that I got to know Guildford like the back of my hand.

I, and anyone with whom he was in contact with, shall miss him greatly. He was unique.

Zoe Franklin, newly selected PPC for Guildford adds:

Tom’s absolute dedication to the cause of Liberal Democracy, the people of Guildford and the game of bridge will be greatly missed.

