We need to ensure our ‘Green Spaces’ are protected at all costs

I’ve recently read the agenda items that my local council have put on their website and I’m dismayed that the term ‘Open Spaces’ is being adopted instead of ‘Green Spaces.’

This for me is far more than simple semantics. I don’t doubt that our Borough does indeed have many Open Spaces, but the desire to treat these as synonymous with Green Spaces is an hugely cynical move. This I feel would make it far easier and clearly more palatable for residents when our cynical council sells off our Green Spaces and makes way for the latest housing development. When challenged, selling Open Spaces sounds far less damaging or controversial.

Of course I understand the need to balance the planning and housing needs of my area, but I’m hugely concerned that far too often our planning for houses and developments is pushed through to appease big business and make money, at the expense of the health and well-being of local residents. Opposition to such plans, even when 2,000 residents oppose something, is seemingly paid lip service.

Greater emphasis should be placed on social housing. Is 10% for each new development really sufficient? Why not 50%? If there really is a ‘housing crisis’, is this really going to be solved by making developers and builders richer? Our current model of planning is clearly unsustainable?

As part of our ongoing strategy and policy for building a fairer Britain we need to be much more radical in our approach and stricter on our commitment to plans that we have a negative impact on our long term health and well-being. Should building for sustainable homes therefore always be carbon neutral and therefore enshrined in law? The risk to these Green Spaces and therefore an ongoing legacy for our children/grandchildren is at stake.

There is also a growing national appetite for this, as the victory of Sarah Green in Chesham and Amersham shows. With the announcement today that the Scottish Greens will take on cabinet positions, are we at risk in England and Wales of being outdone on Green issues by the party so named? As liberal thinkers, should we be more vocal and oppositional at local , regional and even national level when we consider the value many of us have placed on Green Spaces during the pandemic? Should councillors be placing these issues to the very top of the agenda and protecting our Green Spaces more than ever before, or risk losing out on the Environment to the Greens for a generation?

A more sustained effort is needed otherwise we risk general irrelevance nationally. Whilst Johnson was roundly criticised for attending the G7 summit via a aeroplane earlier this year, we as Green Liberal Democrats should be able to capitalise on situations where our leaders fail to consider the basic health and well-being of the residents they purport to represent. Much like the Conservative run council of my constituency.

COP26 should be an opportunity for right meaning and thinking individuals to come together and tackle the ‘Climate Emergency’. I hope many of my fellow Liberals will be leading the charge?

* Aidan Jenkins is a SENCO (special needs co-ordinator) in a local high school and a party member in Newcastle-under-Lyme