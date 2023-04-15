Observations of an expat: Africa

It is big. It has deserts, jungles and rolling veldt. It is wracked with disease, poverty, tribal divisions, civil wars, political instability and corruption. Millions are trying to escape it.

It is Africa. It is the future. Or at least its natural resources are.

The US Geological Survey has identified 34 key minerals that a 21st century developed country needs. Twenty-nine of them are in Africa.

In the case of one of them – cobalt – 70 percent of the world’s known resources is in the war-wracked Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Africa’s potential, and the West’s growing dependence on its resources is the major reason for a string of recent high-profile American visits to the continent. Vice President Kamala Harris has just returned from a three-nation tour. She was preceded in the recent past by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas- Greenfield. In December, the Biden Administration hosted an Africa Summit in Washington for the continent’s political and business leaders.

But the America’s African initiative could be too little too late. Twenty years ago the US was Africa’s biggest trading partner followed by Britain, France and Germany. Today the West’s trading figures with Africa are dwarfed by China.

And with trade comes political influence and access to the minerals needed for computers and batteries for a green, prosperous and secure future.

The West is big with aid. The US leads the pack. Last year it gave African countries a staggering $6.2 billion in humanitarian aid – twenty percent of all the aid received. European countries and institutions combined provided about half of the continent’s aid. China was not even in the top ten.

Beijing is not big on aid. It is ginormous on win/win investment and trade. Chinese investments in Africa are currently estimated to be worth $2 trillion and are generating $200 billion a year in trade. There are an estimated 20,000 Chinese technicians and managers nursing Beijing’s investments which are primarily in infrastructure projects such as ports, airports, roads and railways.

It has not been clear sailing for China. Almost all of Beijing’s investments are in the form of loan capital and economic mismanagement in Kenya and Zambia has pushed those countries to the edge of default. There is also concern among Africans that Chinese investment in mining has focused on extracting the minerals and transporting them back to China for processing. African countries would like cash to build processing plants because that is where the value added money is.

But the Chinese investment has reaped some political dividends for Beijing. Seventeen African countries followed China’s lead by abstaining in the most recent UN vote condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Two supported Russia—Eritrea and Mali. China’s influence is growing in the Global South.

One of the reasons for the Chinese success in Africa is that their investments are politically blind. They are only concerned with making money and gaining influence. America, on the other hand, puts a heavy premium on investments that encourage democracy and American values. Kamala Harris chose Zambia, Tanzania and Ghana to visit because they were relatively more democratic than other African countries.

America also uses aid and investment to impose moral as well as political values. The most famous example was President George W. Bush’s strings to US aid to combat the AIDS epidemic in Africa. To qualify a country had to promote the use of condoms, preach sexual abstinence as part of the solution and condemn prostitution.

Africans, no more than anyone else, like to be preached to about how they should live their lives. But they are not too fussed about the source of their foreign investment. Just as in most countries, the politicians want cash that creates jobs and steady growth (although in the case of many African countries the cash should include some dash for their Swiss bank accounts).

If the Biden Administration is reawakening to the continent’s potential, as it should, than it is an opportunity for Africans to play Washington against Beijing to obtain the best deal for Nairobi, Pretoria, Lusaka….

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and author of “The Encyclopedia of the War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain". He has a weekly podcast, Transatlantic Riff.