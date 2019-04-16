Caron Lindsay

Of course Shamima Begum should get Legal Aid

Tue 16th April 2019

There seems to be some horror in the right wing press that a teenage girl is likely to get help to challenge the decision to take away her British citizenship.

At the time Sajid Javid made his decision, Lib Dem Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey said:

Membership of a terrorist group is a serious crime, as is encouraging or supporting terrorism. But Shamima Begum should face justice for those crimes in the UK.

It is not only hard to see Ms Begum and her baby as constituting a serious threat to national security, but it also seems a huge wasted opportunity. We can learn lessons as to why a young girl went to Syria in the first place; lessons which could improve Britain’s security by helping us prevent this happening again.

The decision to deprive her of her citizenship, potentially rendering her stateless, was shameful.

At Scottish Conference, Jo Swinson said:

And while we’re on the subject of the depths Tories will stoop to. Shame on you Sajid Javid for your decision on Shamima Begum, throwing human rights out the window to further your career.

The decision to strip someone of their citizenship should never be in the hands of a Minister.And it’s in the hands of Ministers like him that our country’s future rests.

It is a fundamental principle of liberalism that decisions made by the state should be open to challenge. Everyone should have access to justice and if they can’t afford to do it, they should receive help to get the advocacy they need.

It’s not a fair fight if the government can make life-changing decisions about you and there is nothing you can do about it.

The other important reason why this decision must be tested in court is because it takes policy in a new direction and is potentially in breach of international law.

Basic human rights and civil liberties apply to everyone, no matter what they have done. The Government should not be able to interfere with our freedoms without fear.

If they can get away with stripping rights of one person or group of people, they might get away with doing it to you one day.

