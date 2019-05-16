On standing up to Farage

The growth of Nigel Farage’s new Brexit Party has been extremely frightening to watch. We may not want to think it, but many in the country are deeply disenfranchised from the Westminster establishment, and want Brexit ‘over and done with’. They voted for for something, therefore they want it delivered. Brexit may well be the gross national soliloquy that has destroyed Britain’s political respectability, but democracy certifies that the government must enact the decision that the country supported. We all want a second referendum, but without one Brexit cannot be discarded. The consequences for trust in democracy in Britain would be very harmful. There is no way around this disturbing fact, and the Brexit Party is exploiting the fragile nature of Brexit antagonism.

George Orwell wrote that “If Liberty is anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” This admirable maxim can be voiced to both sides of the Brexit debate, to both the Brexiteers living in John Betjeman’s ‘Eternal Safety Zone’ or to Remainers unable to accept the result of a democratic vote.

This utterly demoralising situation makes the European elections even more important. Farage’s band of rebels scream their creed of a new Peasants’ Revolt against the ‘liberal elite’ and proclaim that they are able to speak for working people. The familiar faces of Farage and the ultra-reactionary Ann Widdecombe reminded me that this is a very far-fetched idea. The party claims to be a group determined to keep democracy alive, but Farage has been opposed at the ballot box seven times. The idea that democracy is being tarnished is also very evidently nonsensical, Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union and a deal has been agreed with Brussels. The Brexit hardliners are refusing to countenance compromise and in doing so endanger their sacred project. The Prime Minister’s Brexit deal is the closest they are going to get to their original aim, but the cry of ‘betrayal’ at every proposal apart from the unicorn no-deal solidifies the case for their permanent residency in cloud-cuckoo land.

One of the hallmarks of an extremist politician is their connections to shadowy organisations. Jeremy Corbyn has been consistently and rightly called out for his links to terrorist groups; his calls for ‘dialogue’ distinctly in opposition to his rejection of talks with Western powers. Farage is the same, he pretends to be the opposite of Corbyn, yet his tactics are always the same, and exposed by his dubious supporters. Whether he is supporting the dictatorial and conspiracy theorist Viktor Orban as the “future of Europe” or cosying up to Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and the Trump-backing ‘Ted’ Malloch.

The ends to which any extremist will go to in the pursuit of their aim explicitly displays the way in which the former moral boundaries of this country’s politics have been so effectively torn down. Farage is able to present himself as a kind-hearted man of the people, despite his public school and City baker past. In this fallacy he is common among the populists who have swept the Western world, the image of a flawed character who espouses the prejudices of many to enhance their political game. No matter how outlawed, no matter who flawed, the zealot can succeed in British democracy if he presents himself well.

So how do we respond? The Remain campaign has been hopelessly split in the last few months; but the message of the Lib Dems is getting through to the electorate, the recent local elections results showed that in their clearest form. ‘Bollocks to Brexit’ may not be a line reminiscent of Puskin, but for many it is the clearest opposition to the mess that the Tories have created yet seen buy the party. I for one will not publicly present a ‘Stop Brexit’ banner out of a window, for the reasons I outlined above.

The clear failure of Change UK – The Independent Group to make a real mark (or any change, for that matter) on the political scene thus far shows that for many the Lib Dems still represent a sensible, pragmatic centrist position. The European elections should show this, with the Tories currently floundering underneath us in the latest polls. The failure of Jeremy Corbyn to present a principled, truthful or workable Brexit plan would be laughable if it wasn’t so serious. With the government in such chaos, Labour’s inability to create a commanding public lead shows that a gap is still open for radical centrist politics. The Lib Dems should exploit this gaping hole in the public’s political needs. First, Farage and his gang of hypocritic zealots need to be vanquished.

* Patrick Maxwell is a Liberal Democrat member and political blogger at www.gerrymander.blog and a commentator at bbench.co.uk.