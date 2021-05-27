Caron Lindsay

One way to increase your chances of winning in 2022’s local elections

By | Thu 27th May 2021 - 10:02 am

If you are standing in next year’s local elections, which include every Council seat in Scotland and Wales and London’s boroughs, you will want to give yourself the best chance of winning.

Elections are not won in the 4 weeks of the short campaign. They take long and careful planning and hard work.

One of the best ways to plan the best campaign for your ward is to listen to everything ALDC (the Association of Liberal Democrat Campaigners) tells you. They know everything there is to know about how to run a brilliant local election campaign and win.

If you want to be a councillor next May, I would strongly recommend you attend their Kickstart weekend from 2-4 July. It’s the first big in person event since Covid hit us and they will be sticking to whatever restrictions are in place at the time.

It’s really helpful to get inspiration and ideas from others so actually being there to swap tips with other campaign teams is going to be such an important part of our 2022 preparations.

It’s at he Yarnfield Park Training and Conference Centre near Stone in Staffordshire.

Here’s ALDC’s chief executive Tim Pickstone talking about the event:

It’s much cheaper to go if you are a member of ALDC – and that’s always worth it for the information you get all year round. Join here. And register for Kickstart here.

Please share your experience of Kickstart in the comments.

If you can’t get there, ALDC has a wealth of online training that you can access here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • expats
    If I, as a driver, approached these road markings I'd have absolutely no idea what they meant... If I, as a driver, saw a group standing by one of these I'd s...
  • Caron LindsayCaron Lindsay
    Geoff has been an outstanding chair of FCC. He is so calm and wise. He's had some crises to deal with in his time and had to put a virtual conference together i...
  • Malc
    Well said Tim Farron, I couldn't agree more. A policy that people care about and nearly all the public would support. Coming from the Lib Dems that's a b...
  • David Raw
    Rainbow politics and minority communities ? Talking about the needs of minorities, what happened with the Cognus Company, Sutton Council’s outsourced comp...
  • Adam
    "If a crossing doesn’t comply with the regulations then technically it’s not a pedestrian crossing" Indeed. I would also suggest that in the event of ...