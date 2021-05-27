Lib Dem Amanda Hopgood to lead Durham County Council

Great news from Durham. Liberal Democrat Councillor Amanda Hopgood has taken over as Durham County Council leader after Labour lost their majority (and 21 seats) in May’s local elections.
From the BBC:
The alliance, made up of Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, independents and a Green councillor, officially took over at the council’s annual meeting on Wednesday.
Ms Hopgood, who leads the Liberal Democrat group, said she was “honoured and privileged” to have been elected leader.
She said: “County Durham is a fantastic place, not just for those of us who live here, but also those who choose to work, visit and invest in the area.
“I am looking forward to working in partnership with my colleagues from other groups to achieve our common goal of ensuring our county is able to prosper.”
She said the first priority would be the “ongoing recovery” from the coronavirus pandemic.
Good luck to the new administration.