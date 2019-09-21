The Voice

Opportunity for young people to visit the European Parliament

By | Sat 21st September 2019 - 11:08 am

This is not one for members of our youth organisation, because you can’ t take part if you are politically active, but it might be one to flag up with any young people who are interested in how the EU works.

Renew Europe has the pleasure to announce that the tenth edition of the Young Volunteers Programme will take place from Monday 11 November to Friday 15 November.

The aim of the programme is to offer an opportunity to those youngsters who do not have the connections or the means to be acquainted with the EU institutions and who have never followed a similar programme. The Young Visitors will be invited to spend five days in the Parliament during the mini-Plenary and they will get to know the EP from the inside. All costs, including transport to/from Brussels, are paid for by the Renew Europe Group.

The YVP is specifically targeted at young people, who fulfil all of the following requirements:
· Aged between 16 and 18
· Not politically active (for example, not a member of a political youth organisation)
· Has not visited the European Parliament before
· At the level of intermediate or lower grade vocational training, or secondary school
· Basic level of English is necessary to follow the programme

The theme of this edition of the YVP will be Climate Change.

You are invited to submit your application, with the name, short CV, and motivation letter of your candidate(s) to [email protected] The selection procedure will be conducted by our offices and submitted for approval to the Renew Presidency. A maximum of 25 young visitors will be selected to participate, and no more than two from each member state. Only candidates matching all abovementioned criteria will be considered.

The deadline for applications is Friday 4 October 18h. You will be informed of the decision as soon as possible after the deadline.

Our offices in Brussels will draw up the programme, and the Renew Group Secretariat is responsible for transport, insurance, accommodation and pocket money of the young visitors.

We are looking forward to receiving the applications and having a successful YVP again!

Do spread the word.

 

