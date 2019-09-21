Rajin Chowdhury

“Taliban” is a racist epithet: Thornberry’s words were potentially harmful not just hyperbolic

By | Sat 21st September 2019 - 8:00 am

On September 19th, the Shadow Foreign Secretary claimed, “The Lib Dems have gotten kind of like the Taliban, haven’t they?”. She was referring to a motion Autumn conference passed – and which Jo Swinson emphasised in her speech – stating that the Liberal Democrats would revoke article 50 if they won a majority at the next general election.

As I tweeted at the time, the only people to refer to me (a person of colour) as “Taliban” are racists and now, Emily Thornberry. It is likely that Thornberry’s comments will get lost in the everyday to-ing and fro-ing of political discourse such as it is in the UK.

However, what it normalises is that it is OK to shout “Taliban” at a Liberal Democrat. Indeed, it will probably normalise it being shouted at any and all Remainers because if you are the sort of person to shout a racist epithet in the street, that justification will more than suffice. And I would be interested to know how she intends that I differentiate between racist hate crime and people simply shouting at me for my political beliefs if I do suffer that sort of abuse.

It is also why I am concerned by the #DangerousExtremist Lib Dem activists are currently using, satirising the BBC Question Time audience question on whether we were a “dangerous and extreme party”. I am unsure how comfortable people of colour in the Lib Dems will feel about jokingly calling themselves extremists when it is a stereotype many genuinely have to live with. 

Do I think Emily Thornberry is racist for de facto encouraging the use of a racist epithet at Liberal Democrats without considering the effect on people of colour? No. But one of the wider failures of the progressive movement is to recognise that it is not about individuals but systems. 

I am not particularly interested in specifically attacking Emily Thornberry for her comments but apart from anti-Semitism, Labour has generally been a champion of progressive causes. For one of its most senior figures – and even more galling the Shadow Foreign Secretary, a great office of state – to casually drop in a racist epithet without considering the harm it might do shows just how far we need to go with race relations. 

I am admin for the Facebook group Worrying Signs which began collating examples of discrimination and harassment following the referendum. I hope we do not see a rise in the use of this particular racist term in the near future. 

Language matters. Use it with care.

* Rajin Chowdhury is a junior doctor specialising in anaesthetics and critical care. He has been selected as Sheffield South East parliamentary candidate

