Spreadsheets and vicious beasts – the not very secret lives of Lib Dem #dangerousextremists

By | Fri 20th September 2019 - 9:10 pm

So, Emily Thornberry said the Liberal Democrats had “gotten kind of Taliban” in an interview with The House magazine.

Now, hang on a wee minute here. There might be another Taliban, who have a woman leader who talks about creating a more loving country, who state clearly what they are going to do if they win a majority in an election because, you know, democracy. But Google hasn’t heard of THAT Taliban. It only knows about the murderous, misogynistic  brutes who terrorised Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001.

Thornberry’s comments show how Labour have really lost the plot. Maybe she is jealous that her party can’t have as clear a policy to stop Brexit because Brexiteer Jeremy Corbyn wants it to happen.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, this was an actual question on Question Time last night:

So, a party that is threatening to crash us out of the EU on 31 October, “do or die” risking food and medicine shortages is not as extreme as us who have said we’ll put a stop to this nonsense by democratic means.

Sarah Olney started something this afternoon when she took the BBC to task:

Others piled in to say talk about their dangerously extreme habits:

There was definitely a few common themes around animals and cheese

 

I did wonder about the tanks thing. That could be a bit dodgy. And I got a bit more than I bargained for.

That cat is the height of a the story building!

Do feel free to add to the #dangerousextremists meme with what makes you these things.

You can always count on Cole-Hamilton to show off:

He could, of course, have added jump in the sea at midnight, as, rumour had it, he did in Bournemouth.

There is a serious side to all this talk of Taliban and extremism, though, and it took Rajin Chowdhury, our PPC for Sheffield South East to point it out to me in this sobering tweet.

This is not ok, and is a very forceful reminder of how we need to be careful with language.

No doubt we will amuse ourselves with more examples of how we are dangerous extremists, but let’s not forget that people are trying to make us more vulnerable. And that is not playing by the rules of civilised political discourse.

Emily Thornberry should withdraw her comments and apologise. The Question Time production team should be ashamed of itself.

And we Lib Dems need to keep going, to pull our country back from those who stoke hatred and division.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • GaryE 20th Sep '19 - 9:23pm

    Check out Tim Farron’s Twitter feed for a classic put down on this subject…
    “Come on Emily, if we really were like a Middle East terrorist group, don’t you think Jeremy would’ve invited us to a conference fringe meeting before now?”

  • Ross McLean 20th Sep '19 - 10:28pm

    I think we should own ‘dangerous.’ If I’d been Ed Davey last night I’d have looked that questioner in the eye and said, “Well it depends who you think we are dangerous to. If you’re talking about Brexit and Brexiteers, yes we are a danger to them. If you are talking about a government that shuts down parliament and breaks the law, yes you better believe we are dangerous to them. If you’re talking about people who pursue a dangerous No Deal Brexit without a mandate, Yes I think it’s time they faced a bit of extremism and danger.” etc. etc. You get the gist.

