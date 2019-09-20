Spreadsheets and vicious beasts – the not very secret lives of Lib Dem #dangerousextremists

So, Emily Thornberry said the Liberal Democrats had “gotten kind of Taliban” in an interview with The House magazine.

Now, hang on a wee minute here. There might be another Taliban, who have a woman leader who talks about creating a more loving country, who state clearly what they are going to do if they win a majority in an election because, you know, democracy. But Google hasn’t heard of THAT Taliban. It only knows about the murderous, misogynistic brutes who terrorised Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001.

Thornberry’s comments show how Labour have really lost the plot. Maybe she is jealous that her party can’t have as clear a policy to stop Brexit because Brexiteer Jeremy Corbyn wants it to happen.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, this was an actual question on Question Time last night:

Our second audience question tonight is about the Lib Dems. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/r4i50WolIz — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) September 19, 2019

So, a party that is threatening to crash us out of the EU on 31 October, “do or die” risking food and medicine shortages is not as extreme as us who have said we’ll put a stop to this nonsense by democratic means.

Sarah Olney started something this afternoon when she took the BBC to task:

Seriously? I’m an accountant and mother of two – fond of reading, baking and a little light leaflet delivery, and the BBC is encouraging people to ask if I’m actually a #DangerousExtremist ? 🙄 https://t.co/ZcGUdW9oBF — Sarah Olney (@sarahjolney1) September 20, 2019

Others piled in to say talk about their dangerously extreme habits:

There was definitely a few common themes around animals and cheese

Me too! Well, the books, wine, chocolate and dog part anyway. Obviously #dangerousextremist pic.twitter.com/sTahKbRvns — TimeAfterTime (@cmz365) September 20, 2019

I'm a history fan with a tendency to wax lyrical about the pros and cons of Crusade era weaponry, a general dog obsession and unhealthy relationship with chocolate chip cookies.#DangerousExtremist https://t.co/BVbMTTFi3m — Ed Thornley 🔶 (@edjthornley) September 20, 2019

I’m the Chair of a small Parish Council, enjoy following county cricket, real ale and decent cheddar… #dangerousextremist — Mark Valladares (@honladymark) September 20, 2019

I build model tanks for fun and am super into trains. I have two cats that I refer to as my children and treat accordingly. I also have a borderline dangerous (for my waistline anyways) obsession with cheese. #DangerousExtremist https://t.co/cWUst2AiAK — Greg Foster 🔶 (@LibFozzy) September 20, 2019

I did wonder about the tanks thing. That could be a bit dodgy. And I got a bit more than I bargained for.

They’re not even big enough to threaten Ginsberg! pic.twitter.com/PG4SUWHerm — Greg Foster 🔶 (@LibFozzy) September 20, 2019

That cat is the height of a the story building!

Do feel free to add to the #dangerousextremists meme with what makes you these things.

You can always count on Cole-Hamilton to show off:

I try to get home for dinner most nights, enjoy a good day on the beach, read Sci-Fi novels from time to time and secretly overheat pans just so I can plunge them into a sink of water and pretend that I’m a blacksmith. I am, without question, a #dangerousextremist https://t.co/GsFQ2gStzY — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶 (@agcolehamilton) September 20, 2019

He could, of course, have added jump in the sea at midnight, as, rumour had it, he did in Bournemouth.

There is a serious side to all this talk of Taliban and extremism, though, and it took Rajin Chowdhury, our PPC for Sheffield South East to point it out to me in this sobering tweet.

People who call me the Taliban:

– racists

– @EmilyThornberry, apparently Super-looking forward to people repeating that racial epithet to me on the street because I'm campaigning for @LibDems, @joswinson and @LibDemLaura thus making it…erm…totally OK? Is that it? — Rajin Chowdhury 🔶🔸🔶 (@rajacexplains) September 20, 2019

This is not ok, and is a very forceful reminder of how we need to be careful with language.

No doubt we will amuse ourselves with more examples of how we are dangerous extremists, but let’s not forget that people are trying to make us more vulnerable. And that is not playing by the rules of civilised political discourse.

Emily Thornberry should withdraw her comments and apologise. The Question Time production team should be ashamed of itself.

And we Lib Dems need to keep going, to pull our country back from those who stoke hatred and division.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings