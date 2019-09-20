Revoking Article 50 alone isn’t enough

With the prospect of a general election on the horizon, we have just finished another successful Liberal Democrat Autumn Conference in Bournemouth. Jo Swinson delivered a stirring first leader’s speech and Conference backed several new policy motions, most notably the party’s new policy on Brexit. A future Liberal Democrat Majority Government would revoke Article 50 and instantly stop Brexit.

British politics now has a party that is prepared to do its utmost to put an end to Brexit, either by getting a democratic mandate to revoke Article 50 or failing that, by securing a People’s Vote with the option to Remain in the EU. Brexit has developed into the biggest peacetime political and constitutional crisis arguably since the 17th century. It is shaking British politics to its very foundations with our constitutional settlement being tested like never before.

It is not just enough to stop Brexit by revoking Article 50, we also need to heal our broken democracy. At the time of writing this, the case against the prorogation of Parliament is playing out at the Supreme Court. The Executive branch has been made to answer a case presented to the Judiciary in regard to its actions towards the Legislature. There is conflict between the three branches of government.

Britain unlike many countries does not have a single written (or codified) constitution with clearly defined checks and balances. In the absence of this, Boris Johnson’s government is able to railroad Parliament by utilising the ancient powers of the royal prerogative to enact a five-week long prorogation. The potential for an extremely authoritarian government being able to take power is very real under the current British constitutional settlement; a fact which is underlined by the majoritarian nature of the first past the post voting system.

Once Brexit is stopped the deep political fissure that it has created will have to be bridged by a constitutional convention to draw up a codified constitution, complete with checks and balances and a federal power structure which would preserve our liberal democracy in the face of future political demagogues and authoritarians. Our mission to reform British politics does not end there, we also need to replace the current voting system with proportional representation (preferably the single transferable vote) and have a democratically elected second chamber.

However, even reforming politics is not enough to solve the problems which have emerged with the Brexit crisis. These problems are far deeper than just simply the need to turn the clock back to early June 2016. The vote to Leave the EU was in part a vote against an establishment which had left behind whole swathes of the country. For many in Britain the world prior to June 2016 was already terrible. Whole communities which had suffered from decades of managed decline (such as coastal towns like Blackpool) and de-industrialisation had experienced falling living standards; bad educational outcomes; poor health rates; few well-paid job prospects; as well as profound personal and economic insecurity.

Some parts of Britain never benefited from the fruits of the economic globalisation of recent decades. These communities were often ignored by Westminster while great prosperity was being generated in the wealthiest districts of the major cities. Sadly, the previous decade of austerity has only made the situation worse.

What is needed to tackle these entrenched social and economic inequalities is a radical commitment to social justice and the redistribution of wealth from the richest to the poorest. Thankfully, we Liberal Democrats took a huge step towards addressing this with the A Fairer Share for All motion at this year’s Autumn Conference. The party is now committed to investing an extra £5 billion into the welfare system every year, as well as establishing a £50 billion Rebalancing Fund to address the investment disparities between the different nations and regions of the UK.

The motion made it party policy to abolish benefit sanctions; establish a legal right to food; build 100,000 new social homes a year; end rough sleeping within five years; bring work capability assessments in-house; and increase the minimum wage by 20% for people on zero hours contracts at times of normal demand. In addition thanks to the amendment I drafted, Conference also committed itself to raising the central government grants handed to local government in real terms every year, ending austerity in local government. The motion committed the party to piloting a “secure income guarantee”, the first tentative step on the way to making a universal basic income or a negative income tax Liberal Democrat policy.

At the next general election, we Liberal Democrats must embody three of our core principles; pro-European internationalism, radical political reform and social justice. We must stand to Revoke, Reform and Redistribute. Let’s revoke Article 50. Let’s reform our broken politics. Let’s redistribute wealth to the poorest and most vulnerable members of our society. Only then will the Brexit crisis be resolved. Only then will the social divisions that led to Brexit and the constitutional crisis which has been caused by Brexit be truly overcome.

* Paul Hindley is the Northern Vice-Chair of the Social Liberal Forum and the former Chair of Blackpool and Cleveleys Liberal Democrats.