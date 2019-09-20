Michael Taylor

The Luciana Phenomenon

By | Fri 20th September 2019 - 10:55 am

I attended the fringe meeting to meet Luciana Berger MP in a small room fit for perhaps 30-40 people. Whoever thought that would be enough at a Lib Dem Conference for a meeting with the dynamic, young Jewish MP who had just joined the Lib Dems after 10 years as a Labour MP?

The room was rammed to the doors with another huge group outside the open doors. It was clear that Luciana hadn’t expected such a welcome. The room was so crowded that the person due to chair the meeting couldn’t get in!

A chair, who happened to be from Luciana’s constituency in Liverpool took over and we had an hour of intense questioning from the audience. Luciana answered all the questions with no evasion or missing the point. She told us what her skills were and about her journey to join the Lib Dems. Those of us who were there were left in no doubt as to her commitment to our party.

She was emotional, funny and direct. It was clear to all of us in the room that she felt so at home in the Lib Dems after her ordeal in the Labour Party. It was obvious that a weight had been lifted from her shoulders. At times she seemed on the verge of tears in what was obviously a very emotional time in her political life.

How appalling it is that she should have been subjected to so much anti-Semitic abuse and threats in the Labour Party that she required a bodyguard at their last conference.

* Dr Michael Taylor has been a party member since 1964. He is currently active in the Calderdale Party.

