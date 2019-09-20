Liberal Irish – the new Liberal Democrat Irish Society

We weren’t sure what to expect on Monday morning when we picked up 500 flyers for our launch event. We weren’t inside the conference building, we weren’t on the conference timetable and we certainly weren’t on the conference app. What we did have was enthusiasm and determination to get the message out to conference that we were there and would welcome anyone who wanted to know what we are about and what we intend to do.

We were delighted to secure the Irish Ambassador to the UK, Adrian O’Neill as our guest speaker. The Irish Ambassador and his team make the point of attending all the major party conferences so we took the opportunity to book him.

We booked space in Bar So at the Royal Exeter Hotel, a regular haunt for Conference attendees and shamelessly door-stepped everyone going in and out of conference inviting everyone from MPs, Peers, MEPs and members.

Baroness Dee Doocey has very kindly agreed to be our Honorary President hailing from Dublin herself originally. We were delighted to meet with Party President, Sal Brinton who encouraged us and was very supportive of our aims. We also spoke with Baroness Sarah Ludford who was in attendance at the reception along with Nick Harvey, Chief Executive of the Lib Dems.

And what a turnout at the reception it was!

We estimate that over 100 people attended and thanks to the hard work done by Paul O’Neill who we persuaded to capture the vital contact details and email addresses, we have a mailing list to start spreading our message. An excellent start.

Whatever your connection to Ireland, we are the place for any Liberal Democrats who are interested in Ireland, Northern Ireland or Irish community issues in Britain. It doesn’t matter if you are first generation Irish or second or third. You don’t even need to be Irish, just have an interest in Irish and Northern Irish affairs. Our aims are;

to be the link between the Liberal Democrats and the Irish community in Britain. We will be encouraging and helping Irish people living in Britain to stand for the Party.

to be a networking link for all Irish and Irish descent people living in Britain who are interested in and support Liberal Democrat policies and values.

formal official status as a Liberal Democrat party organisation at Federal Spring Conference 2020.

We will be holding regular events across Britain and wish to establish local chapters in major cities with significant Irish populations like London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester. While we are in the early stages of getting organised, you can contact us via our Twitter account – @LiberalIrish

Our key people are myself, Conrad Bryan and Audrey Eager. I’m a Barnet Lib Dem activist and former local election candidate. I joined in 2016 and am currently campaigns lead for Barnet. I am also an ambassador for the charity Co-operation Ireland. Conrad is based in Ealing and is a trustee of the Irish in Britain charity. He is also a campaigner for Irish diaspora voting rights and for social justice for people who have been through the Irish institutional care system. He has also worked with the Mixed Race Irish community group. Audrey Eager works at Lib Dem HQ as General Election planner and is from Dublin where she was a Fianna Fáil activist for many years, working at the highest levels in the party. Audrey ran as a local election candidate in Lambeth in 2018.