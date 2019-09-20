A Lib Dem GAIN and three huge surges forward in last night’s by-elections

There were some great local election results last night:
First of all, Derek Parry won in Vivary in Somerset.
Vivary (Somerset West & Taunton) result:
LDEM: 55.3% (+21.0)
CON: 26.2% (-1.9)
IND: 13.2% (+13.2)
LAB: 2.7% (-9.9)
GRN: 2.6% (+2.6)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 20, 2019
He won with 648 votes to 307 for the Conservatives.
And we had some super surges forward too:
Fulham Broadway (Hammersmith & Fulham) result:
LAB: 44.2% (-11.6)
LDEM: 30.4% (+21.8)
CON: 25.3% (-10.2)
Labour HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 19, 2019
Chestfield (Canterbury) result:
CON: 46.0% (-6.5)
LDEM: 35.5% (+19.0)
LAB: 8.8% (-6.8)
IND: 5.3% (+5.3)
GRN: 4.3% (-10.9)
Conservative HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 19, 2019
Ethandune (Wiltshire) result:
CON: 57.0% (-14.8)
LDEM: 43.0% (+14.8)
Conservative HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 19, 2019
And a respectable result from a standing start:
Thorniewood (North Lanarkshire) first preferences:
LAB: 44.3% (-5.9)
SNP: 39.1% (+0.4)
CON: 9.6% (-1.5)
LDEM: 5.5% (+5.5)
GRN: 1.5% (+1.5)
Labour HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 19, 2019
And in Liverpool a significant increase in vote share despite coming third to Labour and the Liberal candidate.
Old Swan (Liverpool) result:
LAB: 55.4% (-17.0)
LIB: 14.1% (+6.4)
LDEM: 13.1% (+7.1)
OSAC: 6.6% (+3.6)
GRN: 6.2% (-1.6)
CON: 4.6% (+1.4)
Labour HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 19, 2019
Good battles fought but the war goes on . (to win a majority of MPs). Labour vote collapses. I note that the Tory vote is also down.I hope this is not just cos we had a conference and therefore publicity but a realisation with the voter of where Brexit will take us, into 3rd world status.
Huntingdon Town Council
Labour 84
Green 120
Lib Dem Mike Baker 485