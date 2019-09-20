The Voice

A Lib Dem GAIN and three huge surges forward in last night's by-elections

There were some great local election results last night:

First of all, Derek Parry won in Vivary in Somerset.

He won with 648 votes to 307 for the Conservatives.

And we had some super surges forward too:

 

And a respectable result from a standing start:

And in Liverpool a significant increase in vote share despite coming third to Labour and the Liberal candidate.

2 Comments

  • nigel hunter 20th Sep '19 - 9:42am

    Good battles fought but the war goes on . (to win a majority of MPs). Labour vote collapses. I note that the Tory vote is also down.I hope this is not just cos we had a conference and therefore publicity but a realisation with the voter of where Brexit will take us, into 3rd world status.

  • Martin Land 20th Sep '19 - 9:59am

    Huntingdon Town Council
    Labour 84
    Green 120
    Lib Dem Mike Baker 485

