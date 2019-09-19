Mark Valladares

19 September 2019 – today’s press releases

By | Thu 19th September 2019 - 11:00 pm

Further education funding squeeze set to continue

Responding to today’s report published by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, revealing that further education spending per student remains 7% lower than in 2010 in real terms, Liberal Democrat Shadow Education Secretary Layla Moran MP said:

Further education and sixth-form colleges have been left underfunded and unloved. Today’s report shows that the Conservatives’ one-off handout is far short of what is need to reverse historic cuts. Colleges teach more specialist subjects in smaller classes, so why do we pay them less per pupil than secondary schools?

Liberal Democrats demand better for our young people. That’s why, at Conference, we approved a range of policies to save our colleges, including raising the rate for 16-19 education and creating a Young People’s Premium for FE students.

It’s a package of investment worth over £1 billion extra a year, so that our colleges can afford the best staff and resources, rather than having to budget for the basis. Every young person should have the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the modern world.

Barclay’s comments show Govt turning its back on Good Friday Agreement

Responding to the reports that Stephen Barclay has said the EU will have to “take risks” with the Irish border to get a deal with the EU, Liberal Democrat shadow Brexit Secretary Tom Brake said:

For Stephen Barclay to say that risks should be taken with the Irish border is beyond foolish, it is downright dangerous.

The Conservative Government has no deliverable solution to the Irish border problem. It is attempting to offload the blame onto the EU which refuses to accept Barclays unviable ‘solutions’, if he ever even manages to produce any.

This Tory government are turning their backs on the people of Northern Ireland and the Republic. They are trampling on the Good Friday Agreement and risking the unity of our United Kingdom.

The Liberal Democrats will continue to do all we can to stop the Tories’ attempts to drag us out with a no-deal Brexit, as well as stop Brexit altogether.

Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Allen 20th Sep - 12:12am
    Alex Macfie: "Constitutionally, an election overrides a referendum" Oh yeah? Where is that written down? (Clue, we don't have a written constitution.) Perhaps you were...
  • User AvatarDavid Allen 19th Sep - 11:49pm
    Sandra Hammett, well said. Alex Macfie: "On what planet is setting out our policy stall on what we would do if we won an election...
  • User AvatarRoland Postle 19th Sep - 11:45pm
    @TeeJay I can't see how that strategy (playing chicken with no deal and actually following through on it) is going to go down any better...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 19th Sep - 11:25pm
    As a remainer I have to say it's a weird contradiction to complain about the lack of democracy in the first past the post electoral...
  • User AvatarTony Greaves 19th Sep - 11:18pm
    Ignore assertive trolling by opponents on polls. A key issue is whether the Tories can sustain over 30% in the face of a strong Brexit...
  • User Avatarfrankie 19th Sep - 11:12pm
    Teejay, If Brexit happens then starts the hard negotiations and Labour will flip flop about over that too. O how they want Nelly the Brexit...
