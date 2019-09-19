19 September 2019 – today’s press releases

Further education funding squeeze set to continue

Responding to today’s report published by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, revealing that further education spending per student remains 7% lower than in 2010 in real terms, Liberal Democrat Shadow Education Secretary Layla Moran MP said:

Further education and sixth-form colleges have been left underfunded and unloved. Today’s report shows that the Conservatives’ one-off handout is far short of what is need to reverse historic cuts. Colleges teach more specialist subjects in smaller classes, so why do we pay them less per pupil than secondary schools? Liberal Democrats demand better for our young people. That’s why, at Conference, we approved a range of policies to save our colleges, including raising the rate for 16-19 education and creating a Young People’s Premium for FE students. It’s a package of investment worth over £1 billion extra a year, so that our colleges can afford the best staff and resources, rather than having to budget for the basis. Every young person should have the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the modern world.

Barclay’s comments show Govt turning its back on Good Friday Agreement

Responding to the reports that Stephen Barclay has said the EU will have to “take risks” with the Irish border to get a deal with the EU, Liberal Democrat shadow Brexit Secretary Tom Brake said: