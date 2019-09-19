The Voice

Ed Davey on Question Time tonight

By | Thu 19th September 2019 - 7:59 pm

The universe might be about to implode or something because the Liberal Democrats have been really relevant this week AND one of our number is featured on Question Time.

Deputy Leader Ed Davey is on tonight with Labour’s Charlie Falconer, Tory crime minister Victoria Atkins and journalists Camilla Tominey and Ash Sarkar.

https://twitter.com/bbcquestiontime/status/1174723282605694976?s=20

Layla was on a few weeks ago. Here’s hoping that, with our surge in number of MPs, unique position on Brexit and rise in the opinion polls, we see more of us on the show.

